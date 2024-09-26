EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jiya Shankar reveals Ved actors Genelia D'souza and Riteish Deshmukh reached out to her during THIS crisis

Pinkvilla's exclusive show Behind the Scenes featured Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar as the latest guest. During the candid chat, the Ved actress spoke her heart out about various topics like love, relationships, childhood trauma, and struggle, among other things. She revealed that Ved co-stars Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh checked on her when her mother was hospitalized recently.

Talking about the same, Jiya Shankar said, "They are such beautiful souls. When my mother was recently hospitalized, I had posted a tweet about it. I believe agar dawa kaam nahi aayi to dua aayegi (Prayers can move mountains). So I tweeted asking my fans and well-wishers to keep her in their prayers, as they love me and know my mom, and are fond of her as well."

She added, "I was quite disturbed during that phase. The tweet went so viral that it reached a lot of people. And a lot of people messaged me and tweeted for me, praying for my mom."

Take a look at the entire video interview of Jiya Shankar here:

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant added, "That's when it reached Genelia as well and she called me. She is a sweetheart. They both are. They are couple goals and are wonderful human beings. Genelia called me and I spoke to Riteish sir as well and they asked me to tell them if I needed any help of any sorts. They are very sweet. Like, you're blessed if you get to know them."

Talking about her mother's health now, Jiya mentioned that her mom has recovered.

When asked about the changes that Ved brought in her career, Jiya Shankar mentioned that her career did take a positive turn after the film as people from the industry started to recognize her. She acknowledged the fact that not everyone would know her, but after doing Ved, being recognized by the industry is a big deal in itself.

Talking about doing the Marathi movie, Jiya Shankar mentioned that it felt like 'home.' She also stated that as the project was dubbed in Hindi as well, the non-Maharashtrian section of the audience also watched and enjoyed it.

The Pishachini actress further revealed that she will next feature in an upcoming Tamil movie. While the actress didn't reveal details about the same, she added that she is quite excited for the project to be released.

Sharing her experience doing the Tamil movie, Jiya Shankar said, "I think it is the most beautiful experience that I have ever had in my entire span of career. Working with the director, the production, and everyone else were so good at what they did. I had a lot of fun doing that project. They were all such wonderful human beings."

She added, "On a set, you are bound to dislike at least one person but it was not the case on that set because they were all brilliant at their jobs and were wonderful people to work with. Because I am full of love. I am the happiest on a set and I love doing what I do. I love interacting with people and like the energy that they give. "

Jiya Shankar's Tamil movie is tentatively slated for a 2024 release.

