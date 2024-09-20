Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Mustafa engages in argument while Sharjeena handles situation; Rubab no longer to spend money on Adeel's family?

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum ticks all the boxes of an engaging Pakistani drama. From the heartwarming reunion of lovebirds to the fiery confrontation of Sharjeena and Rubab, the show is one of the trending Pakistani dramas across India, too. In the new promo of the upcoming episode, Sharjeena and Mustafa will be seen facing troubles in their new neighborhood while Rubab asks Adeel to take care of his father's medical expenses on his own. Hence, the makers have promised more and more drama ahead.

The promo clip for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum episode 22 opens up with someone banging on the doors of Sharjeena's house, which she and Mustafa recently shifted to. Meanwhile, her mother expresses concern for her and says, "Mere dil mein ek ajeeb si fikar hai Sharjeena ki taraf se (I have a strange concern in my heart for Sharjeena)." Then, the teaser transitions to a scene when Mustafa and a lady from the neighborhood engage in an argument. However, to control the situation, Sharjeena apologizes, but it seems like living in such a society is quite challenging for the couple.

In the next scene, Adeel asks his mother, Shagufta, "Agar business community mein yeh baat jaati hai ki mera saga bhai chori ke ilzaam mein arrest hua hai toh kya reputation reh jaayegi meri. Batayein aap? (If the news spreads in the business community that my own brother has been arrested on charges of theft, what reputation will remain of mine? Tell me)." Further, she talks to Adeel's father and explains how Rubab has spent lakhs of amount on his medication and treatment.

Later, when Adeel goes to Rubab, she announces her decision. She asks him to take care of his father's treatment as she needs to go. On the other hand, Mustafa seems disappointed in him and the circumstances around him. He feels that money decides a person's status, and without a penny in the pocket, no one respects no one.

For those who have come in late, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir in lead roles. It also stars Emmad Irfani, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Maya Khan, and Naeema Butt, among others, in pivotal roles. The drama revolves around the concept of 'opposites attract.' It airs new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 PM on ARY Digital.

