Laughter Chefs: Nia Sharma makes heads turn with gothic spider eye makeup and black lipstick look; stuns in pink ethnic wear

Nia Sharma is one of the prominent personalities in the entertainment industry, and she never hesitates to impress the fashion police with her stunning outfits and makeup. The actress is currently appearing on Laughter Chefs, and every one of her looks is turning heads!

Nia Sharma's gothic spider eye makeup:

Today, Nia Sharma once again stunned everyone with her incredible eye makeup that is sure to leave you impressed. She was dressed in a pretty pink sequined ethnic outfit and smiled as she posed for the paparazzi on the set of Laughter Chefs. While interacting with the paparazzi, Nia showed off her unique gothic spider eye makeup and bold black lipstick. A small spider and spider web were drawn near her left eye, which enhanced her overall look.

Watch Nia Sharma's video here-

Speaking about her stint in Laughter Chefs, the actress has been a part of the cooking reality show since the start and has joined hands with Sudesh Lehri. The two are partners on the show and can be seen cooking dishes and entertaining audiences with their camaraderie.

More about Laughter Chefs:

Apart from Nia Sharma, the show also features Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah. So far, several celebrities have been guests on the show. In the upcoming episode, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as a special guest on Laughter Chefs.

About Nia Sharma's professional life:

For 14 years, Nia Sharma has worked in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and more. She is one of the most talented actresses in the industry, and she is loved not only for the portrayal of her characters but also for her real personality.

Speaking about her new show, Suhagan Chudail, Nia essays the role of a witch, Nishigandha. Apart from Nia Sharma, the show also features Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy in prominent roles.

