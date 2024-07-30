Laughter Chefs: Ahead of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor rocks her casual game on sets in red tank top and blue denim

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is one of the most fun shows, receiving unparalleled love from the audience. Apart from the television celebrities like Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, and Ankita Lokhande appearing as contestants, the show also witnesses Bollywood celebrities arriving as guests.

After Suniel Shetty and Dharmendra, it seems like Shraddha Kapoor is all set to grace Laughter Chefs as the Stree 2 star was spotted on the sets.

Shraddha Kapoor rocks her casual game at Laughter Chefs' set

Our very own Marathi Mulgi, Shraddha Kapoor, was spotted recently on the Laughter Chefs. Owing to her upcoming horror-comedy, Stree 2, the actor has been in the headlines for quite a few times now. The Baaghi fame stepped out, donning a comfortably chic look.

Shraddha wore a sleeveless red tank top, of which the body-hugging silhouette allowed her to flaunt her enviable curves. The top featured broad straps and a high circular-shaped neckline, adding a layer of sophistication to her chic look. The Half Girlfriend actor styled it with long, floor-length, high-waisted blue denim. It did not appear very baggy or quite slim but boasted a comfortable and relaxed silhouette.

Further, the 37-year-old opted for red pumps that matched her top, giving proper Gen-Z vibes. It was her simplicity that made Shraddha look sassy in this outfit. Also, coming to the accessories part, Kapoor went for a minimalistic approach and wore square-shaped gold stud earrings, layered bracelets, and chic rings on her fingers. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actor kept her hair open and styled in the side partition.

Have a look at her outfit here:

For the uninitiated, Shraddha Kapoor is on a promotional spree for Stree 2. The film is slated to hit the big screen on August 15, 2024. It is one of the latest installments from Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe.

About Laughter Chefs

With contestants participating in pairs, Laughter Chefs is a reality show that blends humor and culinary skills. Bharti Singh serves as the host, while Harpal Singh is the star chef. The television personalities to be seen on the show are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah.

