Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan asks 21-year-old student contestant Vaishnavi Bharti whether she likes Kartik Aaryan? Response has SRK connection

Amitabh Bachchan has returned to hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16. During the August 13th episode, when 21-year-old student Vaishnavi Bharti was there, Big B came to know that the young girl watched Kartik Aaryan's film Chandu Champion. He asked her if she liked him, to which she replied that her fondness had been for Shah Rukh Khan.

Well, it so happened when Kaun Banega Crorepati's second episode was aired on August 13; contestant Vaishnavi Bharti, from Jharkhand, told Amitabh Bachchan that she saw Chandu Champion. He then asked, "Chandu Champion dekhi kaise lagi aapko yeh film? (How did you like Chandu Champion?)".

Bharti replied by saying, "Yeh movie kafi achi lagi. Kartik Aaryan ki pehli movie hai joh mujhe kafi pasand aayi. (I really liked this movie. This is the first Kartik Aaryan movie that I’ve enjoyed a lot.)"





The megastar then said, "Woh pasand aaya nai Kartik? (You did not like Kartik)? She replied by saying, "Nai mere favorite actor SRK hai. (My favorite star is SRK.)" The veteran actor was humble enough to say, "Dono baut sundar hai kaam bhi bahut acha karte hai dono. (Both are amazing and do good work.)" The mind does run back to the movies King Khan has done with Shah Rukh Khan, right?

The contestant, Vaishnavi, is a 21-year-old student from Indira Gandhi National Open University and is doing an MA in Political Science. She is also preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission. Hailing from Jharkhand, Amitabh showed an emotional video to the audience where she was seen doing all the housework. Her mom passed away at a young age, and apart from doing household chores, she had also topped her school in the past. Bharti has been the first one from her home who topped in school.

Talking more about Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show since its inception. He did not host the show last year and had bid a farewell, but on popular demand, he has come back with a bang, hosting the 16th season of KBC. Watch the episodes on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

