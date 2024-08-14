Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is more than just a reality show; it stands as a beacon of hope and the power of knowledge. In the latest promo, 21-year-old student Vaishnavi Bharti shares a touching yet inspiring story. She hopes to use her winnings to build a house for her family, secure medical insurance for her father, and fund her education.

When Amitabh Bachchan asks Vaishavi about her profession, she says, “I am a student pursuing an M.A. in Political Science, and alongside that, I am also preparing for the Bihar Public Service exams." Big B praised her for managing both her studies and preparation for the Bihar Public Service exams simultaneously.

Amitabh asks her, “Aisa kyu soch rahi hai aap ki aapko public service mein hi jana hai? (Why do you want to join public service?)” She explains that due to her financial instability, she believes a government job would improve her situation and help her family.

Vaishnavi gracefully manages the household with her father, Vivekanand, while excelling in her studies. Her ability to balance both responsibilities deeply moved Amitabh Bachchan, who praised her for being a wonderful daughter and expressed his admiration for her.

While many in their locality believe that a girl’s role is limited to household chores, Vaishnavi’s family sees her as the ‘ghar ki lakshmi,’ the pillar holding them together. Vaishnavi remains optimistic and determined to better her and her father's lives despite her challenging circumstances. She views education as her path to freedom and aims to get a government job.

As Amitabh Bachchan gives her the cheque, she shared, “Sir, ye meri first earning hai maine isse pehle kabhi paise nahi kamaye. (Sir, this is my first earnings; I’ve never earned money before.)” She then gives the cheque to her father, moving everyone to tears.

The caption of the promo reads, “Bade bade sapnon ke saath, aa rahi hai Vaishnavi dene zindagi ke sawaalon ka jawaab! (With big dreams, Vaishnavi is coming to answer the questions of life!)”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz reality shows in recent times that offers both knowledge and inspiration. It has empowered countless individuals to achieve their dreams by offering life-changing cash prizes.

