Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is getting a lot of love from viewers. In today’s (September 6) episode, Shobhika Shree took over the hot seat and started the game confidently but failed to answer a Rs 6.4 lakh question related to Qutab Minar.

Shobhika Shree from Andaman and Nicobar Islands faced a Rs 40,000 question about Qutab Minar. Despite her efforts, she ended up using her last lifeline which was ‘Audience Poll.’ Shobhika lives in Delhi and works for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The lifeline went wrong as most people gave the wrong answer. As a result, she lost Rs 6,40,000 and took home only Rs 3,20,000.

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “Who among these repaired the Qutab Minar, according to the inscriptions on its surface?”

The options are:

A. Sikandar Lodi

B. Khizr Khan

C. Akbar

D. Mohammad Bin Tughlaq

The correct answer to the Rs 6,40,000 question was Sikandar Lodi.

Big B said, “Qutab Minar par inscriptions ke hisab se Firoz Shah Tughlaq aur Sikandar Lodi ne repair kiya tha. Sikandar Lodi ne 16th sadi mein ise repair kiya tha. (According to the inscriptions on the Qutub Minar, it was repaired by Firoz Shah Tughlaq and Sikandar Lodi. Sikandar Lodi repaired it in the 16th century.)”

In the episode, the contestant revealed she’s staying away from home in Delhi for work. Bachchan asked about her role in Delhi, to which she explained that she is a medical officer at the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTO). She mentioned that they had heard he had also pledged for organ donation. Amitabh confirmed that he had. She then added that this is a great inspiration for people.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, blends knowledge and inspiration, offering life-changing cash prizes. Premiering on Sony TV on August 12 with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host, KBC Season 16 airs new episodes Monday to Friday at 9 PM and streams on Sony LIV.

