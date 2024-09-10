Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you guess this Rs 5000 question that has Kapil Dev-Ranveer Singh connection?

The newest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati kicked off with Sumitra Dinesh Kapade, a dedicated homemaker and mother to a 4-year-old daughter. She was shown tackling a question valued at Rs 5000, posed by Amitabh Bachchan. The question involved Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh. Here’s what it was about.

Today's episode (September 9) saw Amitabh Bachchan asking contestant Sumitra Dinesh Kapade a filmy question worth Rs 5000. It read, "Which number is seen in the title of the movie starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Options - A) 75, B) 79, C) 83, D) 87." Sumitra selected Option C, which was the right answer. Big B then told her, "Bahut saara gyaan hai aapko cricket ke baare mei (You have a lot of knowledge on cricket)"

For those who may not know, 83, directed by Kabir Khan, is a sports drama that tells the inspiring story of India's first World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer Singh stars as the legendary former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who was a beacon of hope during that tournament. The film showcases the journey of the Indian cricket team as they triumphed over the West Indies to become world champions.

Talking about the latest episode of KBC, the megastar then asked Sumitra how did she reply to the question so quickly. She said that she loves cricket. Amit ji wanted to know if she had watched Ranveer Singh's 83, Sumitra revealed she had seen the promo of the movie.

Bachchan Sahab even questioned her as to why she did not go to watch the film with her husband. The full-time homemaker said he is bored does not like what she watches, and has no interest in movies that I like.

Advertisement

The Kalki 2898 AD actor schools Sumitra's husband by saying, "Aapse prathna hai picture dekhne jaya kijiye. Joh aapse baat kar raha hai na woh picture mei hai. (Sir, it is a request. Please go and watch movies. The person who is talking to you is from the movie industry, itself.)"

Talking more about Sumitra, she stays with her husband and daughter in Surat, Gujarat. A B.Com graduate, her husband is a rickshaw driver and her motto to come on KBC was to win money, so that she could help her husband repay the loan, he had taken to purchase their flat.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Contestant claims designers copy his work; don't miss Amitabh Bachchan's reaction