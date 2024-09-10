Laughter Chefs: Karan Kundrra, Krushna Abhishek to do Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 3? Find out the truth

Krushna Abhishek shares a great bond with Karan Kundrra, on the sets of Laughter Chefs. The duo keeps sharing BTS moments from the sets. Now, Krushna has revealed that he wants to do a movie with Karan. It has a Bade Miyan Chote Miyan connection. Read more about the same.

A while back, Krushna Abhishek and Karan Kundrra were spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs. The duo spoke to Filmy Gyan, as Krushna expressed, "Karan aur mujhe cast karna chahiye saath mei. Ek film aani chahiiye like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 3 hum dono ko karna chahiye."

(I and Karan should be cast together in a movie. A movie should come up like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. We both should do Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 3.)

For the unversed, Krushna is the nephew of Govinda, whose hit movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Amitabh Bachchan created a stir at the box office. As per a NavBharat Times report, the film was made on a budget of Rs 12 crore, but it collected more than Rs 35 crore.

The duo was first seen together in Hum in 1991, and after seven years, they created a blockbuster hit with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In 2024, another film came with the same name, but it had Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles, delivering an action entertainer. However, the film received a mixed response from the audience and critics alike.

Well, what do you think of Karan and Krushna starring in a potential Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 3? A while back, Karan had even shared pictures of engaging in a fun banter with Krushna, who is known for his comedy timing. The chemistry between the two was evident as they shared light-hearted moments while getting ready for their scenes.

Laughter Chefs promises a unique dose of humor to its fans. Karan is known for his on-screen charm and has been everyone's favorite for a long time. Krushna is the cherry on the cake in the show.

