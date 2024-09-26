Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan got its first crorepati of the season yesterday, which was Chander Parkash. In today’s (September 26) episode, Abhishek Sandhu from Karnal, Haryana took over the hot seat. The contestant struggled to answer a Rs 50 lakh question related to Cricket and walked away with Rs 25 Lakh.

Big B hosted a new round of Fastest Finger First, where Abhishek Sandhu and Sukarna Katiyar qualified for the 'Jaldi 5'. The two faced off, with Abhishek ultimately securing a spot in the hot seat. He works as an Employment Officer for the Haryana Government.

During the game, Abhishek smoothly answered the questions until he reached the Rs 50 lakh question related to cricket. After struggling with the question, he opted to walk away with Rs 25 lakh.

Amitabh Bachchan asked the question, “Who was the first batsman to score a double century on debut in first-class cricket?”

The options were:

Arthur Shrewsbury WG Grace Doug Insole Tom Marsden

The correct answer to the Rs 50 Lakh question is Tom Marsden.

Big B asked him to choose one option after he quit the game. The contestant chose the wrong option and Amitabh Bachchan explained, “1826 mein Tom Marsdenye khel rahe the aur 227 run banaye the. (In 1826, Tom Marsden was playing and scored 227 runs.)”

Abhishek, an Employment Officer for the Haryana Government, shared a heartfelt moment during the episode, connecting his experiences with Vikrant Massey’s movie 12th Fail, stating, “Kaafi connect kar paya mai. (I can connect with that film.)” Big B echoed his sentiments, noting that the film resonates with many aspiring civil servants as it reflects their journeys.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, known for its unique format that combines knowledge, inspiration, and life-changing cash prizes, premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host, with new episodes airing Monday to Friday at 9 PM, also streaming on Sony LIV.

