Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Chander Parkash could not answer 16th question worth Rs 7 crore; can you try?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 received its first ever crorepati, which was Chander Parkash. However, he could not answer the jackpot question that Amitabh Bachchan presented to him during the quiz show. The young chap is a UPSC aspiring student and hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

It was seen in today's episode, Amitabh Bachchan asked contestant Chander Parkash the 16th question worth Rs 7 crore. It read, "Who was the first recorded child born to English parents in North America in 1587?" Options - A: Virginia Dare, B: Virginia Hall, C: Virginia Coffey and D: Virginia Sink." The correct answer is Virginia Dare.

Chander had no clue about the question and had also exhausted all his three lifelines. He decided to quit the show after telling Amitabh Bachchan that he had no knowledge about the answer. He thanked the megastar for making him calm, and reducing his nervousness as he played the game.

When Big B asked him to predict the answer, to the question worth Rs 7 crore, he gave the right answer, which was Virginia Dare. However, he told the megastar that he had just predicted the answer. The makers of KBC 16 had also released a promo that showed a glimpse of the episode. The caption with the post read, "Iss season mein pehli baar pooche gaye 7 Crore ke sawaal ka jawab kya de payenge Chander Prakash? Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, kal raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

When the contestant was asked on what would be do with the prize money of Rs 1 crore, he said that he would give it to his parents. As he has had 7 surgeries in the past and the last one costed him Rs 8 lakh. He does not have any medical or health insurance, so he would use it for the payment of his loans.

"I will give the entire amount to my parents. They have sacrificed a lot for me. I will use the money for my health treatment and financial crisis," Chander told Bachchan sahab. The Rs 1 crore question asked to the contestant was, "The largest city in which country is not its capital but a port with an Arabic name that means abode of peace?" Option A) Somalia, B) Oman, C) Tanzania D) Brunei.

The correct answer was Tanzania.

