Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is getting a lot of love from viewers. In today’s (September 10) episode, 25-year-old Akshay Narang took the hot seat, initially playing with confidence but ultimately struggled with a Rs 25 lakh question and chose to exit the game, taking home Rs 12,50,000.

Akshay Narang from Delhi faced a Rs 25 lakh question about the geological age of the earth. With no lifelines left, the contestant struggled to answer the question and then chose to quit the game, taking home Rs 12,50,000.

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “Which Indian state gives its name to the geological age of the earth that started around 4000 years ago?”

The options are:

A. Rajasthan

B. Kerala

C. Gujarat

D. Meghalaya

The correct answer to the Rs 12,50,000 question was Meghalaya.

After Akshay chose to quit, Amitabh Bachchan asked him to pick an option, and Akshay correctly selected Meghalaya. Bachchan remarked, “Khelte toh sahi ho jata. Jabse aap baithe hai hum aapko yahi bol rahe hai ki aapke dimag mein jo aata hai na, vo kabhi kabhi bol dena chahiye, (If you had played it right, it would have worked out. Since you’ve been here, we’ve been telling you that sometimes you should just say whatever comes to your mind.),” encouraging contestants to trust their instincts.

Akshay, a motion graphics designer, also talked about cancer diagnosis in his left knee. Recalling the experience, Narang revealed that he had to undergo implant surgery, which led to him being hospitalized 13 times.

In the episode, Akshay Narang revealed his mother's deep admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, sharing that she lovingly calls the iconic actor 'bade bhaiya.' Touched by this, Bachchan asked for her name and encouraged the audience to applaud her.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, which provides knowledge and inspiration with the opportunity to win life-changing cash prizes, premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Amitabh Bachchan returns as host, and new episodes air Monday through Friday at 9 PM and stream on Sony LIV.

