Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Anjali Anand expresses gratitude to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's team; Watch how

Popular actress Anjali Anand is among the most well-known and talented actresses in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. After proving her acting mettle in the telly world, Anjali recently starred in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and essayed the pivotal role of Gayatri. In Karan Johar's directional, Anjali played Ranveer Singh aka Rocky's sister. The actress received applause for her performance and was praised by the audience and critics as well. Today, through a social media post, Anjali expressed her gratitude.

Anjali Anand pens a gratitude note for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team:

A few minutes ago, Anjali Anand took to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's entire team and co-stars. She also shared a BTS video with the crew and cast members and also gave a glimpse of the celebration of the film's schedule wrap. She thanked each and everyone and also the audience for showering immense love on her character as Gayatri. She gave a glimpse of her look test, behind-the-scenes fun and struggles and also shared pictures with legendary actor Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and others.

Watch Anjali Anand's video here-

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's actress Anjali Anand wrote, "… I wanted to write a longgggg caption, there’s so much I wanted to say for about twenty days now but I’m at a complete loss of words. The love I have received through all mediums has been so overwhelming. I have read each text, DM, taken calls, met, shook hands, hugged, kissed, cried and laughed with so many over the past couple weeks and for that I am so grateful.

This journey is nothing without the people involved in it that made it so special. Someone had told me before starting this film that Dharma is going to spoil you and you won’t ever come back. I didn’t understand what this meant then but I get it now. I feel spoiled with love, respect, being heard, being seen and most importantly spoiled with feeling like an integral part of this very special family. Thank you so much @karanjohar for this opportunity, you know what you mean to me and how much I love you. I am so so thankful the world first got to see me through your vision as Gayatri.

@apoorva1972 Sir, you are the kindest, warmest and genuinely one of the nicest people I have ever met. Thank you for always making me feel like a part of the Dharma family. THE DIRECTION TEAM

You know you have my heart. I am so thankful for coming across each and every one of you. You’re all so special and have a special place in my heart. You know how much I love you because I keep telling you.

So many Legends behind the camera I got to work with @mickeycontractor the day I am a heroine in a film where he’s doing my makeup, I will know I’ve made it. Biggest fan of him and his work @manushnandandop paints the most beautiful pictures through his work and brings the best energy both professional and personal @amritamahalnakai this absolute legend doing the unthinkable and making the movies look like an absolute dream @vaibhavi.merchant app toh Rockstar hai, I’m in love with you more that I could spend some time with you and can’t wait to spend more (Continued in comments)

So many people who I met in this process whom I am going to keep for life @len5bm I love you thank you for being you @flavienheldt you’re awesome, my friend @_ishita_moitra_ YOU ARE THE STAR OF THIS FILM can’t wait to see what the future holds for you because I’m sure it’s going to be Magnificent @shetty_tejaswi couldn’t have asked for a better fate than having you in my life on all major turning points we are forever baby @shanoosharmarahihai forever thankful to you. After so many yeas finally, THIS happened and I feel it was written in the stars it wasn’t supposed to happen any other way. Just, thank you.

So many people involved in making Gayatri come to life. Another legend @manishmalhotra05 the sheer genius. The power he holds. The talent he possesses. You’re so so warm, MM and I absolutely adore you. This is just the beginning of a wonderful relationship. The best person also, the best host. The Production ThemeSuper thankful for everything that you all did and made me feel the most comfortable and taken care of, every step of the way

The awesome cast @kshiteejog what an absolute cutie you are @namitdas wishing your a lifetime of backcombs and mini violins #AmirBashir chalo wordle khelte hai @abhinavsharma5 you are a washing machine special lassi forever baby @aapkadharam NOBODY like you. Most handsome, cutest man, ever #JB I miss the on set masti and all the yummy food. Thank you for being so kind always @azmishabana18 you are a delight. An absolute legend in every sense. I feel lucky I got to breathe the same air as you @aliaabhatt I am privileged to have had shared screen space with you. You are something else and I aspire to be more like you.

@utterlychurni you and your energy is something I admire and I absolutely adore you @totaroychoudhury what do I say? You are a real life TOTA. I am in awe of what you can do @ranveersingh kya bolun main?? Thank you for being a rock for me throughout the film, From my first day of shoot to the last. For the masti, the gossip, the dancing, the talks, the energy, the vibe and everything that is just YOU. Really, love you from last life I think I should stop now. Also, never believe me when I say I have no words. #kbye."

Speaking about Anjali Anand's TV journey, Anjali Anand has been a part of shows such as Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. She was last seen performing stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but her journey in the show ended within weeks as she got evicted.

