Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha is cuteness personified as she goes out with them for RK's birthday celebration; waves at paps

Today, September 28, Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older. On his 42nd birthday, the actor decided to spend some quality time with his friends and family members. After celebrating his big day with the paparazzi and fans outside his residence, the actor took Alia Bhatt and their Raha Kapoor for a drive in the city.

In the images that have gone viral, birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor can be seen driving his swanky dark sapphire blue Bentley Continental GT V8. He was joined by his wife, actress Alia Bhatt by his side along with their daughter, Raha Kapoor. The little one looked at the media as the family zoomed away.

Take a look:

Hours ago, the Animal star came down to his Mumbai residence wearing sportswear to celebrate his birthday with the media and his enthusiastic fans. He cut a delicious-looking cake with ‘Raha Ke Papa’ written on it and fed everyone the dessert. Soon after, the actor made sure to meet and greet everyone present outside his residence and collected all the bouquets, gifts, and cards they brought for him.

Not just his fans, RK also received a lot of love from his family and friends. As the clock struck 12, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a video showcasing all the lovely memories she shared with the Kapoor clan. She penned on it, “Happy bday to my not so chottu bro. love you soooooo much” with multiple red heart emojis to wish him well.

She was joined by Alpha actress Alia Bhatt who shared several unseen images on her social media to wish her husband on his big day. The Jigra actress and co-producer expressed, “Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one (heart hands emoji) happy birthday baby (balloon and dizzy emojis).”

JuggJug Jiyo actress and Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor also had a special wish for her son. With a selfie of them, she wrote on her IG stories, “Happy birthday my joy my pride my purest soul may you always get in abundance whatever you desire or wish for.” On September 27, Neetu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Akash Ambani united at Ranbir’s new Mumbai home to celebrate him turning 42.

