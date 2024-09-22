Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot boasts about defeating Gashmeer Mahajani and Niyati Fatnani to his mom; Karan Veer Mehra gives it back to him

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is gearing up for its finale. The show has left the fans curious as they cheer for their favorite contestant. In the previous episode, Shalin Bhanot became the second finalist and joined Karan Veer Mehra in the finals. Now, as per a funny promo, Shalin Bhanot is seen basking in the glory of his win while Karan Veer Mehra, later gives him a reality check.

The new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

As per the promo, Shalin Bhanot is seen speaking to her mother over a video call wherein he informs her about securing a place in the finale. His mother asks him to distribute sweets as it is a piece of great news. As Shalin sees Gashmeer and Niyati, he pulls their legs for not winning stunts against him as he boasts about defeating the duo. However, he stumbles upon meeting Karan Veer Mehra who gives his mother a reality check exposing Shalin's worst performances throughout the show.

Take a look at the fun promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

As Shalin is seen boasting about his win to his mother over a video call, Ticket to Finale winner Karan Veer Mehra takes the phone from Bhanot and talks to his mother revealing that he is the first finalist of the show while Bhanot secured a place much later. Mehra also revealed to Bhanot's mother that he challenged Shalin in a task, but he chose to compete with Niyati. Mehra also informed Shalin's mother that previously, Shalin lost a stunt to Niyati and also aborted many stunts. This gave Shalin a reality check and hos face fell.

The previous episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In the previous episode, the contestants locked horns to secure a place in the finale by winning the second position as a finalist. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, and Gashmeer Mahajani locked horns to win the dynamic height-based stunt. Gashmeer won the stunt by a clear margin.

The second stunt of the week was a partner stunt. Abhishek Kumar- Krishna Shroff and Shalin Bhanot- Niyati Fatnani competed against each other. Abhishek couldn't perform the stunt well, leading to his team losing the stunt to Shalin and Niyati.

For the last stunt Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani and Gashmeer Mahajani locked horns to win the second finalist's position in the show. The stunt required good agility, balance and speed. NIyati couldn't complete the stunt. All eyes were on Gashmeer as he has been crowd's favorite since the begining of the show. However, seems like luck didn't favor him and he couldn't complete the stunt.

Shalin Bhanot performed brilliantly and won the stunt, making him the second finalist of the show.

The upcoming episode, the rest of the contestants will yet again compete with each other to claim a spot in the top finalists of the show. The host of the show, Rohit Shetty announced that the grand finale of the show will take place the next week.

The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been shot. The episode will go on-air on September 28, 2024. As Shetty will announce the winner of the show, Jigra actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will also grace the show.

