Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: From Top 5 finalists to when and where to watch; Everything you need to know

It’s time for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to draw the curtains. The Grand Finale is only a week away and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will take home the coveted title this season. After months of nail-biting stunts, intense competition, and gripping drama, the grand finale episode will air on September 29.

If you’ve been following the action, you won’t want to miss this finale. Read on to find out everything you need to know about when and where to watch the final showdown of Rohit Shetty’s show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale date and time

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air on Colors TV on Saturday, September 29, 2024, at 9 PM. If you prefer to stream it online, the episode will also be available live on JioCinema, giving viewers across the globe a chance to witness the thrilling conclusion. The final episode promises to be a blockbuster event filled with daring stunts, emotional moments, and, of course, the crowning of this season’s champion.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will also be at the Grand Finale with her co-star Vedang Raina. A recent promo showed her on stage with finalist Abhishek Kumar. The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Ek hi nazar mein Alia ne Abhishek ka dil choor-choor kar diya. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14 #GrandFinale, iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Check out the latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Meet the Finalists of Rohit Shetty’s show

After facing some of the most terrifying challenges and pushing their limits, the top five finalists have emerged to claim the title. Here's a quick look at the final five competitors:

Karan Veer Mehra: A strong contender who emerged as the first finalist. Known for his calm attitude, Karan has consistently delivered under pressure, becoming a fan favorite.

A strong contender who emerged as the first finalist. Known for his calm attitude, Karan has consistently delivered under pressure, becoming a fan favorite. Gashmeer Mahajani: If there’s one contestant who has delivered a strong performance consistently, it’s Gashmeer Mahajani. Viewers knew nobody could stop him from reaching the grand finale. He’s proven to be a fearless performer who never backs down from a challenge.

If there’s one contestant who has delivered a strong performance consistently, it’s Gashmeer Mahajani. Viewers knew nobody could stop him from reaching the grand finale. He’s proven to be a fearless performer who never backs down from a challenge. Shalin Bhanot: Although the actor has disappointed the host Rohit Shetty a few times during stunts, there’s no denying the fact that he has what it takes to make it. In the weeks racing down to the finale, Bhanot gave his best, impressing the host as well as his co-contestants.

Although the actor has disappointed the host Rohit Shetty a few times during stunts, there’s no denying the fact that he has what it takes to make it. In the weeks racing down to the finale, Bhanot gave his best, impressing the host as well as his co-contestants. Abhishek Kumar: After Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek surprised everyone with his ability to stay composed under extreme pressure and execute tasks with perfection. He has faced and overcame his fears on the show.

After Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek surprised everyone with his ability to stay composed under extreme pressure and execute tasks with perfection. He has faced and overcame his fears on the show. Krishna Shroff: Making her debut on reality TV, Krishna has shown immense resilience and determination, proving that she’s more than capable of handling the show’s toughest stunts. Also, she is the only female contestant who will be competing against the other finalists.

These five finalists have all earned their place in the grand finale, and the tension is at an all-time high as they prepare to face their final set of extreme challenges.

What to expect from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale

As with every season, the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is expected to entertain viewers with edge-of-your-seat action. The finalists will be tasked with performing the most dangerous and elaborate stunts of the season, which are designed to test their physical and mental limits. Expect high-octane performances, surprising eliminations, and emotional farewells as the competition reaches its final stages.

Adding to the excitement, Rohit Shetty, the ever-charismatic host of the show, will be there to encourage the finalists and keep the adrenaline pumping. Known for his larger-than-life persona and unmatched energy, the filmmaker is sure to make the finale a grand spectacle, with some surprises up his sleeve for the contestants and the viewers.

Other contestants who have been eliminated from the show will also appear in the Grand Finale episode. Shilpa Shinde, Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, and Aditi Sharma were the other contestants. The show premiered on July 27, 2024.

Whether you're rooting for Karan, Shalin, Gashmeer, Abhishek, or Krishna, one thing is certain: the finale is going to be an unmissable event. Set your reminders, mark your calendars, and get ready to witness the ultimate test of courage, strength, and endurance!

Make sure to tune in on September 29 and find out who will walk away as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14!

