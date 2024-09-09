Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Bigg Boss 7's Andy Kumar BLASTS Abhishek Kumar and 'coward' Shalin Bhanot for choosing girls as their competitors

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently the talk of the town. Owing to the daredevil stunts, the show is already hitting the headlines, and the contenders also grab eyeballs for their decisions during the challenges. In the last week, Shalin Bhanot chose Niyati Fatnani against himself to compete in a task. Calling out the Bigg Boss 16 fame for his 'bad sportsmanship,' Bigg Boss 7's Andy Kumar posted a note referring to him as a 'coward.'

Andy Kumar slams Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Andy wrote, "It is so hard to like someone who is cowardly. #shalinbhanot ne #NiyatiFatnani challenge kia ek physical task. Wow! It's just bad sportsmanship. Yuck! #KhatronKeKhiladi." The VJ also took a sly dig at Abhishek Kumar for making a decision similar to that of Shalin Bhanot as the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up challenged Sumona Chakravarti for a task, apparently securing an easy win.

Slamming the Udaariyaan actor, Andy penned, "Wow, #AbhishekKumar follows his idol #shalinbhanot and chooses #SumonaChakravarti to a challenge. What's wrong with these guys- it's a fact girls are physically weaker, so they want an easy win- bad sportsmen. #KhatronKeKhiladi."

Further, Andy Kumar praised Gashmeer Mahajani and called him the winner of the Rohit Shetty hosted show. The former Bigg Boss 7 contestant wrote, "#GasmeerMahajani #KhatronKeKhiladi14 ka Winner, Kyunki uske saamne saare pheeke pad gaye. GASHMEER RULING KKK14."

What happened last week?

In the September 7 episode, Rohit Shetty announced that the contestants would be divided into two categories: weak and strong. After this, the maverick filmmaker explained that the 'weak' contenders would be given a chance to choose anyone from the 'strong' category to compete against them in the stunt. Not only this, but the strong khiladi also had to perform the stunt and set a target for the weak one. Further, if the latter succeeded in excelling at the challenge in a comparatively shorter time span, their category would be switched.

So, for the first stunt, Rohit Shetty called Shalin Bhanot from the weak khiladi group. The Bekaboo actor chose Niyati Fatnani as his competitor. Many contestants claimed that since the Bigg Boss 16 fame referred to Karan Veer Mehra as 'weak,' he should have chosen the latter for the challenge. Shilpa repeatedly insisted that Shalin didn't pick the Pavitra Rishta actor because he might lose against Mehra, but he would definitely defeat Niyati.

Now, Rohit Shetty explained the stunt to everyone. The challenge was all about collecting flags while standing strongly against a heavy stream of water and hanging to a chopper. After the stunt came to an end, Shalin was declared the winner, and Niyati was given the 'Fear ka Fanda.' During the challenge, the Bhabi Ji Ghar par hain actress commented, "Ladka-ladka hi hona chahiye tha iss wale stunt mein. That is very naa insaafi (It should have been boys vs boys in this stunt. This is very unjust)."

Abhishek Kumar challenged Sumona Chakravarti

In the next stunt, Rohit Shetty called Abhishek Kumar, and the actor chose Sumona Chakravarti against himself as the competitor. Eventually, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress took more time to complete the stand than Abhishek. Hence, Sumona was given the 'Fear Ka Fanda' but later in a stunt against Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, she got saved from proceeding to the elimination challenge.

Most recently, Shilpa Shinde was evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. It was the second time that she faced elimination, but after the first eviction, she was back in the show as the wild card entrant.

