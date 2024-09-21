Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Karan Wahi reveals Karan Veer Mehra's BIG SECRET and it has a Salman Khan connection

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set for it's grand finale. The competition is set to take an intense turn and to make the atmosphere a little light, Rohit Shetty will be seen showing video messages to the contestants from their loved ones. Karan Wahi, who was also a contestant on the show in the previous season, shared a cryptic message for his BFF Karan Veer Mehra. Wahi's revelation led to Mehra revealing a fun incident that has a Salman Khan connection.

As per the new promo, Karan Wahi informs Rohit Shetty that his friend Karan Veer Mehra has always been a daredevil. He mentions Galaxy, which gets everybody's attention. After the video, Shetty persuaded Mehra to reveal the incident that Wahi was talking about. Karan Veer Mehra revealed that 20 years ago, they were all young and super energetic. He revealed going to Galaxy, Salman Khan's apartment in a car and honking in front of the gate.

Take a look at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 promo here:

Furthermore, Karan Veer Mehra revealed that they never thought about what happened next as the guards opened the gate. He added that they inquired about Salman Khan and came to know that he was off for a shoot. However, the guards asked them to come in which left them clueless and they made an excuse and returned from the premises.

The revelation left everyone surprised and left everybody laughing. Rohit Shetty asked Karan if Salman Khan knew about this incident. He quipped that he'd know after the episode telecasts. Shetty added that he'd tell him about the same, leaving everyone laughing.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's grand finale is set to hit the TV screens on September 28, 2024.

