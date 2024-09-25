Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: Abhishek Kumar reveals Alia Bhatt's bodyguard shooed him once; Jigra actress sweetly compensates

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is gearing up for its finale. This weekend, the ardent fans of the show will witness the winner lifting the trophy. The grand finale episode of the show will have Jigra actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina promoting their upcoming movie while the duo will have memorable moments with the contestants on the show. Finalist Abhishek Kumar will reveal his story behind working in Alia Bhatt starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya as a crowd artist.

As per the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Abhishek Kumar receives a warm surprise from Alia Bhatt. Kumar reveals an interesting story about working as a crowd artist in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya for 22 days. He mentions how he managed to get pictures clicked with Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Shukla but couldn't click one with Alia. He added that he waited for a photo wirh Bhatt but her bodyguards shooed him away.

To compensate, Alia posed with Abhishek for a couple of selfies, and made his day.

Take a look at the recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Abhishek Kumar shared a selfie with Alia Bhatt on his Instagram profile and wrote a long message on how far he has reached in his journey.

In the long post, Abhishek mentioned how in 2013, he waited from morning until 2 am in the night for a picture with Alia Bhatt but it couldn't happen and in 2024, the actress was the one who asked him to click a picture with her. He also added that he was extremely happy interacting with Bhatt as she is a sweet person.

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar's post with Alia Bhatt here:

In another promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Alia Bhatt is seen pranking Abhishek Kumar by indicating a brotherly bond for him as Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai song is played. While Abhishek anticipated a romantic track to be played for him and Bhatt, he was disappointed with the song that played for them. The song paved the way for Vedang Raina's entry on the stage as he plays Bhatt's onscreen brother in the show.

In a promo, Alia Bhatt took over the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 stage as a cop from Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She interrogated naughty contestants on the show and accused them of various crimes. Alia as a cop accused Abhishek Kumar of murdering the English language while she put an allegation on Shalin Bhanot for robbing the footage.

Apart from Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale will also witness a fun plug-in with Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment as Bharti Singh, Nia Sharma, and Kashmeera Shah will grace the show adding a tinge of laughter and entertainment.

In a promo, Bharti Singh was seen roasting Krishna Shroff for her lack of knowledge about vegetables. When Krishna answered a question on vegetables wrong, Bharti quipped that Krishna's father Jackie Shroff asks everyone to plant trees, but his daughter has no knowledge about vegetables.

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to hit the TV screens this weekend. The top 5 finalists of the show are Karan Veer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, and Krishna Shroff.

