Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Arjit Taneja slams Asim Riaz's misconduct and asks him to get over Bigg Boss; says, 'Don't know how Rohit Shetty sir tolerated this idiot'

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 second episode has caused a huge stir on social media. Asim Riaz, who is also a contestant, lost his calm after he couldn't perform a stunt and got into an argument with Rohit Shetty, the makers, and the contestants. Now, Arjit Taneja, who was once a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi, has called out Asim's misbehavior.

Arjit Taneja slams Asim Riaz's misbehavior:

Taking to his Twitter (now X) account, Arjit Taneja penned his opinion about Asim Riaz and shared his experience of being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He even called out Asim for using his Bigg Boss attitude in a stunt-based reality show and praised Rohit Shetty for tolerating the rapper.

Arjit Taneja wrote, "I did KhatronKeKhiladi last year and had one of the best times of my life. This guy is clearly deluded AF, it's a stunt based show get over Bigg boss. Nobody gives a f**k. I so wish he was in my season. Don't know how Rohit sir tolerated this Idiot On a serious note He needs help."

Take a look at Arjit Taneja's tweet here-

Why was Asim Riaz ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

In yesterday's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz got offended after his co-contestants pulled his leg and got into a massive argument with them. Things escalated when Abhishek Kumar slammed him for showing attitude. Later, Asim failed to perform a stunt and was asked to state the reason for not performing.

Asim, in a snappy tone, explained that he doesn't wish to defeat anyone and he is here to perform the stunts and doesn't care about the results. Rohit Shetty then slammed Asim for his opinions and tone.

Asim tried to give his explanation but Rohit Shetty lost his calm and warned him, "Sun meri baat sunle varna mei utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna."

During this, when Abhishek Kumar tried to interrupt, Asim got aggressive and walked out after slamming the team and defaming his co-contestants.

Talking to the show's team, Asim said, "The money that you guys are giving me, I earn triple of it. I have so much money you can't even imagine. I change 4 cars within 6 months. Do you think I need that money? It is for the fans I was here, not for these losers."

As a repercussion of his misbehavior, Rohit Shetty ousted Asim from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

