Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Rohit Shetty jokingly calls Vikrant Massey 12th Fail as latter has special video message for his 'girl' Sumona Chakravarti

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is nearing its finale. The show is slated to telecast its grand finale episode next week and the upcoming weekend will have contestants battling with each other to secure a place in the finale. The upcoming episodes of the show will have contestants' friends and family sharing motivating video messages for them. And to cheer Sumona Chakravarti up, her bestie Vikrant Massey shared a special message.

As per the promo, Rohit Shetty jokingly announced Vikrant Massey's name as someone who is '12th Fail', referring to his successful movie. Contestants were quick to guess who Shetty was referring to. In the video, Massey embarrassed Chakravarti by calling her Sushi and revealing her nickname. He further referred to her as his 'girl' and added, "I know you are bruised and battered but that is you, my girl, Sumona we are all very proud of you!"

Take a look at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 promo here:

Vikrant further added that he is very proud of her, as reaching the semi-final is a big deal and he wants her to win the show. Sumona was seen smiling throughout. She gave a flying kiss to Vikrant, and he concluded his message.

Apart from Sumona Chakravarti, other contestants also received messages from their family and friends. Abhishek Kumar received his parents' message followed by Krishna Shroff getting a message from her brother Tiger Shroff.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia received a message from Bigg Boss 16's co-contestant Sumbul Touqeer. Karan Wahi sent a message for Karav Veer Mehra while Arjun Bijlani shared a video message for Shalin Bhanot.

In the previous episodes, the contestants locked horns for Ticket to Finale and after defeating tough opponents like Abhishek Kumar and Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra won Ticket to Finale and secured a place in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finals.

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been shot a while ago in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina graced the show to promote their upcoming project Jigra.

