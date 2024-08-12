Aapka Apna Zakir: Rajkummar Rao on getting Rs 300 as first pay and what he did: 'Financial condition achi nai thi'

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor had graced the sets of Aapka Apna Zakir. The actor, who has carved a niche for himself was asked by the comedian about his first paycheque and what did he do with the same?

During a segment in Aapka Apna Zakir, Rajkummar Rao was asked by Khan about his first cheque, memories associated with the same, and how he earned the money. The Stree 2 actor said, "Meri pehli kamayi thi, mei 8th mei tha shayad, 8th ya 9th mei. Ek choti bachi ko 7 saal ki hogi shayad, usko dance sikhane jata tha unke ghar aur mujhe Rs 300 milte thei mahine ke. Pehle din jab mujhe woh Rs 300 mile na cash, 50 50 ke 6 note thei."

Translation- "(My first earnings came when I was in 8th or maybe 9th grade. I used to teach dance to a little girl, who was probably around 7 years old, at her home. I earned ₹300 a month for it. On the first day when I received those ₹300 in cash, they were six notes of ₹50 each.)"

Rajkummar further continued, "Woh mujhe mile thei etni khushi hui thi kyuki financial condition ghar ki zyada achi nai thi. Mei unn 300 rupay se ration khareeda. Dal de doh 150 gram, uss time mei aata tha Rs 300 mei. Chawal aata de doh. Paise bache maine desi ghee lia tha. Aaj na roti pe ghee lagake khaya jaega. Ki maza aaega aaj."

Translation- "(When I received that money, I was so happy because our family's financial condition wasn't great. With those ₹300, I bought groceries. I asked for 150 grams of lentils, rice, and whatever else I could afford. I even bought some ghee with the leftover money. That day, I enjoyed a meal with ghee spread on the roti, and it felt amazing.)"

To talk more about Aapka Apna Zakir family-centric comedy show it is hosted by comedian Zakir Khan. It is his debut TV show where he has collaborated with Shweta Tiwari, Gopal Datta, Paresh Ganatra, and Rithvik Dhanjani for the very first time.

