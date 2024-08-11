Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff says she is playing ‘smart’; Rohit Shetty adds she is avoiding doing stunts

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 continues to entertain the viewers with a combination of controversies and deadly stunts. This season already saw two eliminations; the remaining contestants are doing their best to survive. Today’s (August 10) episode started with elimination tasks for this week. Although contestant Krishna Shroff was selected to perform two stunts, she backed out from both, making host Rohit Shetty wonder if she is avoiding doing stunts.

The stunts performed in tonight’s episodes were Tug of War with Bear, tire stunt, and grasshopper stunt. Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Ashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani took part in today's stunts. For the tire stunt, Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff were selected by the host. The two had to discuss between them who would perform the stunt. They were competing against Gashmeer Mahajani, and Krishna decided Shalin would be the ideal fit.

In the following stunt, where contestants had to catch the grasshoppers with their mouths and blow them down the pipe, Krishna, along with Niyati Fatnani and Ashish Mehrotra, were asked to decide which two of them would go. Krishna backed out, saying she had a phobia of crawlies and creepers. Other contestants tried to motivate her and asked her to take it as an opportunity to prove herself. However, she was determined that she wouldn't go.

Even Rohit Shetty stated that it seems Shroff is avoiding performing stunts, and she is warned that she has to perform one or the other and that it might be later that she has to face her worst fears. However, Krishna says she is playing smart and knows her strengths. Niyati Fatnani and Aashish Mehrotra perform the stunt. As Fatnani caught the least grasshoppers, she was given the Red Fanda.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered on July 27, 2024. The stunt-based show started with contestants such as Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff. Asim Riaz and Shilpa Shinde have been eliminated.

