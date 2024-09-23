Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set for its Grand Finale. Today’s (September 22) episode was packed with intense stunts and unexpected eliminations as the show revealed its top 5 finalists. After fierce competition among Krishna Shroff, Niyati Fatnani, Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani became the third finalist of the season, with Niyati and Nimrit getting eliminated.

For the first Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 stunt today, which involved all contestants except finalists Shalin Bhanot and Karan Veer Mehra, all contestants faced a height stunt in which Gashmeer Mahajani targeted Niyati, resulting in her elimination from the show.

In the next stunt, Abhishek, Sumona, Krishna, and Nimrit faced off in a high-voltage electricity challenge, pushing each other to the limit. Abhishek Kumar outperformed the rest, securing his spot as the fourth finalist. Meanwhile, Nimrit and Krishna triumphed over Sumona, resulting in her eviction from the show.

The final stunt saw Krishna Shroff and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia go head-to-head in a water challenge. Krishna completed the task in 1 minute and 53 seconds, outpacing Nimrit’s time of 4 minutes and 52 seconds. Nimrit’s defeat marked her exit from the show, and Krishna became the fifth finalist of the season.

In yesterday’s episode, Shalin Bhanot became the 2nd finalist after Karan Veer Mehra. Shalin, Gashmeer, and Niyati competed against each other. Niyati managed to collect only two flags, while Gashmeer started strong but lost his balance after the third flag.

In a surprising turn, Shalin Bhanot gave an outstanding performance, collecting all five flags and completing the stunt flawlessly. This secured the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant a spot as the second finalist of the season.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness the reveal of Rohit Shetty's show's third finalist. The top three will compete in the Grand Finale for the trophy. Last week, Karan Veer Mehra secured his spot as the first finalist. The Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air on September 28, 2024. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are expected to appear to promote their film Jigra during the finale.

