Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: BFFs Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shinde drop fun reel, and it has a Naagin connection

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will soon come to an end. The grand finale episode of the show has already been shot. The evicted contestants as well as the top 5 finalists reunited recently for the final episode shoot. Best friends Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shinde collaborated on a fun reel and posted it on social media which received a lot of love from the viewers. The reel had a quirky Naagin connection.

In the reel, Shilpa Shinde asks Karan Veer Mehra if she knows why women never do Naagin dance at weddings. Karan gave a funny comeback mentioning that women fear coming into their real snake form and thus they avoid doing snake dance. The reel was very well received by the fans who love Karan and Shilpa's camaraderie. The duo has proven their friendship on the show while maintaining their competitive spirits.

Take a look at Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shinde's reel here:

During the partners' week, Karan Veer Mehra was given a choice to choose a partner and when he saw Shilpa as an option, he immediately selected her as his partner.

However, the duo maintained their competitive spirit in the show intact while balancing their friendship. When Shilpa was given the choice to select her opponent, she chose Karan as she felt he was a strong competitor. They always supported and motivated each other whenever any of them performed the stunt.

For the unversed, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale is all set to go on-air on September 28, 2024. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will be seen gracing the show to promote their upcoming project Jigra.

In the previous episodes, Karan Veer Mehra heroically defeated Gashmeer Mahajani and Abhishek Kumar and won the Ticket to Finale.

