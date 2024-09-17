Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma pens a farewell note as she bids adieu to show; 'It’s time to say goodbye...'

Anupamaa has been in the news lately for various changes in the show. Soon after the news of Sudhanshu Pandey abruptly quitting the show, Madalsa Sharma who played the character of Kavya in the show also announced her departure from Anupmaa. Now, Madalsa took to social media and posted a heartfelt note as she bid adieu to the character that she played in the show.

Madalsa Sharma shared a video with beautiful glimpses of Kavya from Anupamaa and wrote a heartwarming caption bidding a goodbye to the show. She wrote, "Thank you aap sabka Kavya ko apnane ke liye aur itna saara pyaar dene ke liye.

I’ve cherished every moment of Kavya’s journey, and I’m deeply grateful for all the love and support you all have given me."

She added, "Kavya will always hold a special place in my heart, but everything that begins has to end one day and now it’s time to say goodbye to “Kavya” and explore new characters and stories."

Take a look at Madalsa Sharma's post here:

Thanking the makers of the show, Madalsa Sharma wrote, "I thank the entire team of Anupama for the beautiful memories that we shared and my special thanks to @rajan.shahi.543 sir for creating Kavya."

She ended the note with a promise to meet her fans soon in a new project.

Advertisement

As soon as Madalsa shared the post, her ardent fans commented stating that they miss her. A few fans wished her well for her future endeavors.

The current track of the show revolves around Anuj and Anupama coming together against Barkha and Ankush. Aasha Bhavan is also facing property issues and Anupama-Anuj has teamed up against the same as well.

Anupamaa stars popular actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya and Nidhi Shah among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Is Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18? Anupamaa fame REVEALS