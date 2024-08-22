Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal son Laksh ruining latter’s script; WATCH What Truely Happened

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa never fail to entertain viewers whether they host their respective shows, vlogs, or interact with the paps. In a recent interaction with the paps, the couple revealed their son Laksh aka Gola ruining Haarsh’s script by drawing in it. They revealed the little one drew grapes inside the pages.

As the paps asked Bharti Singh about Gola, she said they always ask her about her son. Another suggested that they should make a podcast with their son. To this Haarsh Limbachiyaa said that he would only say one thing, ‘Angoor’. Then another pap asked about the recent incident when Golla ruined Haarsh’s script. He replied, “100 page likhe the humne, aur wo andar angoor angoor (gestures drawing with his fingers)...(I wrote 100 pages and he drew grapes inside).”

Watch Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s interaction with paps here:

Talking about the incident, in one of their recent vlogs, Bharti Singh found Gola scribbling in Haarsh’s script while having dinner. She called her husband immediately who came and stopped the little one from making further drawings. Later, Bharti joked that since Laksh is their son, Haarsh wouldn’t say anything, but if this was done by somebody else, and even Bharti had done it, Haarsh would have lost his cool.

Meanwhile, talking about their professional stint, Bharti is currently busy hosting Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited on Colors TV. Haarsh Limbachiyya-hosted Superstar Singer 3 recently wrapped up.

The much-loved couple keep their fans updated about their whereabouts on their daily vlogs. Apart from the vlogs, they also host a podcast where many renowned celebrities, including Raghav Juyal, Ankita Lokhande, Orry, and Uorfi Javed, among others have appeared as guests.

The couple, who tied the knot on December 3, 2017, welcomed their son Laksh into the world in April 2022. Fans love to stay updated about Gola and follow the little one's journey on their vlogs. This year, in February, Gola marked a milestone as the little one started schooling.

