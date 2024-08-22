Laughter Chefs Promo:: Nia Sharma takes part in Janmashtami dahi handi matki fod competition- Watch

Janmashtami is around the corner, and Nia Sharma will be seen celebrating the same on the sets of Laughter Chefs. She would be seen taking part in matki fod celebrations as per the promo released by the makers. Watch ahead to know how she will be celebrating the festival of the season.

The Laughter Chefs team has shared an exciting promo where the background audio is Salman Khan's dialogue from the song Chandi Ki Daal of Hello Brother, "Rani yeh matki ek patki mei todta hai." Nia Sharma is then seen climbing the human pyramid, but she falls down. Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri stand in disbelief.

Will the Suhagan Chudail star be able to break the matki? The caption of the post read, "Nia ne manaya Janmashtami ka utsav Laughters Chefs ke sang! Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment har Thursday & Friday raat 10:00 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par."

For the uninitiated, one of the most exciting traditions that takes place in Krishna Janmashtami is the matki fod game, where people attempt to break a pot filled with curd that is hanging. A similar setup was created even on the sets of Laughter Chefs, where Nia was seen taking part with a lot of josh.

Advertisement

Talking more about Nia Sharma, she was best known for her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Recently, the 33-year-old actress met Krystle D’Souza, who played the role of her on-screen sister in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

They both had celebrated Rakshabandhan and showcased to the world that their sisterly bond existed. The Naagin 4 actress posted a clip where she was seen tying a rakhi on Krystle's wrist and wrote, "Behen hoon mein teri, khoon ka rishta hai hamara (I am your sister; we share a bond of blood.)"

On the work front, the actress is acing her culinary games in the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and also has Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah



ALSO READ: Nia Sharma takes the bold route yet again in metallic backless white gown for a party; hit or miss?