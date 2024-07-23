Nia Sharma on returning to TV with Suhagan Chudail post 4 years: 'My initial reaction was no way…’

Nia Sharma is one of the most famous TV actresses. However, little did she know that her break from the small screen for 4 years would pose a challenge for her. Offers that came her way were not as exciting as Suhagan Chudail, which she has bagged lately. During an interview with The Times of India, she revealed that when she met people who appreciated her work, it did not turn into anything substantial.

Nia Sharma on getting back to TV after a four-year hiatus:

When Nia Sharma was roped in for the fiction-genre supernatural show Suhagan Chudail, her initial reaction was, "No way I’m returning to television with a show like Suhagan Chudail." She stated that during the narration, she was told that her character was 200 years old, and she was stunned after listening to it. The actress added that this was the first of several meetings she had with the makers where they convinced her. Now that Nia is a part of the show, the actress feels she is perfect for it.

Take a look at Nia Sharma in Suhagan Chudail:

The actress who is also a part of Laughter Chefs said that how three years passed quite quickly. She agrees with the fact that the TV medium suffered a lot in the last couple of years. The Jamai Raja star also noted that taking a break from TV was a risk, and she was always questioned about her decision, wondering if she would fade away. Nia used to always be asked what she was doing, at times bothering her but at the back of her mind, she knew about the decision she had made about refusing work.

Nia continued that she did not fear fading away as she was a pro at handling pressure. "I want to be respected for my work. Sometimes, when you browse Instagram, it seems sabhi aagey badh rahe hain, poori duniya hi achha kar rahi hai, and you are the only one lagging (Everyone is moving ahead.)"

However, the stunning diva feels that one should not follow the crowd or oversell yourself. When you do meaningful work and are satisfied in your space, a sense of contentment comes with it. Nia ends by saying that she is happy that she does not take shows to stay relevant.

