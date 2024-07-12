Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek hilariously snatches pakodas away from Bharti Singh; Here’s how she reacts

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment continues to captivate the audience with its fresh concept. The show, which is an entertainment package, will deliver a lot more hilarious punches in the coming times. It stars various celebrated faces from the TV fraternity.

In the upcoming episodes of the comedy show, Bharti Singh will be seen engaging in a funny fight with Krushna Abhishek.

Krushna snatches away pakodas from Bharti

The new promo of Laughter Chefs posted on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV begins with Krushna Abhishek showing the host, Bharti Singh binging on pakodas (fritters). He states, “Ye dekhiye show ki host ko, marr rahe hain hum wahan pe (Look at the show host, we are dying there).”

The comedian takes away the plate from Bharti despite her best attempts to keep it to herself. She starts crying and complains to Sudesh Lehri, who goes on to scold Krushna. Sudesh says, “Meri behen de pakode…kyun khaye tune? (Why did you eat my sister’s pakodas)”, leaving everyone in splits of laughter with his twist to the abuse.

The caption of the promo reads, “Garam garam pakodo se Bharti ki judaai laa degi aap sab ke ankhon mein hassi ke aansu! (Bharti’s separation from hot pakodas will surely fill your eyes with tears of laughter).”

Take a look at the recent teaser of Laughter Chefs:

The coming installments of Laughter Chefs will see close friends of the contestants joining in and helping them pass the culinary test. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Jasmin Bhasin and Tejasswi Prakash will respectively come to support Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni and Karan Kundrra.

Apart from these, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants will also appear on the show to promote the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality programme.

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment features six celebrity pairs bringing out their unique dynamics while stirring scrumptious delicacies. The show, which is a perfect blend of situational humor and cooking errors, is hosted by Bharti Singh. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi acts as the mentor who guides the participants while they cook.

It premiered on June 1, 2024. It airs Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and digitally streams on JioCinema.

