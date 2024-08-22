Laughter Chefs PROMO: Bharti Singh struggles to taste Krushna Abhishek's edible rakhi; latter quips 'fawda lagta hai khane ke liye'

Laughter Chefs has been maintaining its TRP level owing to its various themes and hilarious blend of comedy and cooking skills. The upcoming episode will be a Raksha Bandhan special, and the makers have now posted a new promo, providing a glimpse of the same. In the promo, the contestants are seen preparing edible rakhi. Interestingly, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's rakhi stand out, but for a hilarious reason.

The promo for the Laughter Chefs opens up with Chef Harpal Sokhi announcing that the contestants will be preparing edible rakhi. Reacting to his words, Kashmera Shah tells her husband, Krushna Abhishek, how the chef's demands have been rising day by day. In the latter segment of the promo, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra are seen engaged in preparing their Raksha Bandhan special dish. On the other hand, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande also struggle to make the 'thread part' of the edible rakhi.

Lastly, Bharti Singh and Harpal Sokhi arrive at Krushna and Kashmera's table to taste the rakhi, but the comedienne faces difficulty cutting it into pieces.

Watching her do that, the Bol Bachchan actor quips, "Humara khana dekho fawda lagta hai khane ke liye, mehnat se banaya maine. Aise thodi na plate chhodh dega wo (Look at our food; it takes a shovel to eat. I made it with a lot of effort. It won't leave the plate like this)."

The caption of the promo reads, "Aapki normal rakhis reh jaayengi side par jab dekhenge aap chefs ki banaayi hui sundar edible rakhis! (Your normal Rakhis will be left aside when you see the beautiful edible Rakhis made by chefs."

Take a look at the promo here:

Hosted by Bharti Singh, Laughter Chefs is set against the backdrop of the kitchen. While contestants prepare the assigned dishes, competing against each other in teams, the comedy factor doesn't fall short, either. The show features Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

