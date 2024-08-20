Laughter Chefs: Faisu replaces Aly Goni; Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Ankita Lokhande, and others look ravishing

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment continues to impress audiences with its entertaining episodes. The upcoming episodes will have an exciting new guest joining the cast while they will do what they do the best, cook and entertain. In the upcoming episode, the cooking maestro Aly Goni will not be seen, and thus, makers roped in Mr. Faisu as Goni's proxy. Let's take a look at the cast of the show in the upcoming episodes.

1. Vicky Jain and Mr. Faisu

Vicky Jain and Mr. Faisu were spotted at the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, wherein the duo posed for the shutterbugs in traditional attires. When asked about Faisu being a part of the episode, Vicky revealed that Aly would not be a part of the episode, and thus, Faisu was roped in; Faisu quickly added to not underestimate him as he will try to cook as well as Aly.

2. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah

One of the funniest couples on the show, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah, also obliged the paparazzi with their pictures. Kashmeera playfully asked paps to use a nice song on her spotted video, and she kept saying bye to them until she went inside the studio for a shoot.

3. Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande looked stunning in a white and blue sleeveless saree. She tied her hair in a neat pony. The actress indulged in a fun banter with paparazzi as she posed for cameras. She also flaunted her Raksha Bandhan Mehndi and wished everyone for the festival.

4. Karan Kundrra

Sources suggest that the team is shooting for Ganesh Chaturthi special episode, and thus, almost all the cast members are seen dressed in traditional attire. Karan Kundrra was seen posing in a multi-colored kurta. He looked quite a heart-throb.

5. Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma channeled her inner traditional beauty as she posed in a pink and pastel green colored outfit. She accessorized her look with traditional jewelry. The beautiful bindi that she opted for enhanced her look.

6. Jannat Zubair and Arjun Bijlani

Jannat Zubair looked breathtakingly beautiful in her golden gown. She flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed for the media present on the sets.

Arjun Bijlani was also spotted on the show's sets. He wore a black floral kurta and looked dapper as he posed with a stylish glare.

In the previous episodes, the viewers witnessed the show's cast competing against the Khel Khel Mein movie cast, including Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, and Aditya Seal, among others.

The Khiladi Kumar pranked the show's entire cast by taking the help of his personal chef (who's also a part of Khel Khel Mein) and won the cooking challenge against the Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment's team.