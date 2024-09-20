Laughter Chefs: Can you guess the highest paid celebrity? It's not Ankita Lokhande or Karan Kundrra

Laugher Chefs is not only a reality show but is no less than a therapy for many people. From fun banter among contestants to their struggles preparing the assigned dish, it has received much love from the audience. While all the faces appearing on the show are popular, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek are the highest-paid celebrities. Apart from them, Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, and other personalities also charge handsome amounts as fees.

According to the Times of India, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek charge between Rs 10 and 12 lakh per episode. With such a fee, they have emerged as the highest-paid celebrities on Laughter Chefs. Speaking of Ankita Lokhande, the Pavitra Rishta fame is reportedly charging Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh per episode.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra's paycheck is somewhere around Rs 2 lakh for each episode of the show. His presence on the show alongside Arjun Bijlani, who earns approx. Rs 2 lakh, adds a major fun element. TOI also reported that Jannat Zubair and Reem Sameer both charge Rs 1 lakh per episode of Laughter Chefs, while Aly Goni gets Rs 1.5 lakh.

Talking about their shooting schedules, the cast of Laughter Chefs arrive on the sets only one day per week, and several A-listers of Bollywood have graced the show so far. From Shraddha Kapoor to Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut, the makers never leave an opportunity to make the show more engaging and captivating for the audience.

For the unversed, apart from the above-mentioned names, Laughter Chefs also stars Rahul Vaidya, Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, and Sudesh Lehri. Based against the backdrop of a kitchen, it is a cooking-based reality show that has the contestants participating in pairs. When chef Harpal Singh Sokhi assigns them dishes to prepare, it leads to numerous cooking mishaps, thereby giving an ample dose of laughter.

