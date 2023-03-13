MC Stan to Shalin Bhanot: Find out what Bigg Boss 16 finalists are doing right now

Bigg Boss season 16 was truly a star-studded show where various well-known personalities from different walks of life participated. The Salman Khan hosted show went off the air on February 12, where rapper MC Stan was declared the season's winner. Post his grand victory, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been spotted celebrating several times. They were snapped attending Farah Khan's bash, Bigg Boss 16 reunion party at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian, and many other places. The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 that is MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot are riding high on success post their stint in the controversial reality show.

Find out what Bigg Boss 16 finalists are doing right now:

MC Stan:

Rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. Speaking about his tenure in Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan had an emotional roller coaster journey wherein he went through several ups and downs while being locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. As we know, the star wanted to take a voluntary exit from the show as he was locked for a long time inside the four walls of the Big Boss' house and was missing the outer world. However, after strongly surviving the rough patch, he lifted the trophy of the season.

After his grand victory, on February 16, MC Stan conducted an Instagram live for his fans in which he spoke about his Bigg Boss 16 journey, spilled beans about his future plans, and announced his India tour and revealed that it would begin in March. As said, MC Stan is presently busy with his concerts and recently his concert took place in Mumbai. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, and Sumbul Touqeer were also seen attending MC Stan's concert in Mumbai.

Shiv Thakare:

Shiv Thakare was a part of Bigg Boss 16 and emerged as the first runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted show. During his stint, his strong personality and point of view during the fights were applauded by the viewers. He was often tagged as the head of the 'mandali' (group) and was called out for being calculative in his decision-making. But despite everything, Shiv was hailed by the viewers for being a true friend of MC Stan, for helping Shalin Bhanot when he was feeling low, for being caring to Sumbul Touqeer, for his pure friendship with Abdu Rozik, and for supporting the 'mandali' through the highs and lows. Thus he became the audience's favorite contestant on Bigg Boss 16. Post his stint in the show, Shiv is seen attending several events, and parties and keeps his fans updated on social media.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is in the news since she entered Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and became the audience's favorite. The actress did not lift the trophy but definitely won many hearts with her down-to-earth and genuine nature. She was among the top 5 finalists and was eliminated after reaching the top 3. After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka is seen riding high on success and reportedly she has been offered several shows, music videos, and films as well. She recently appeared in a music video titled Kuch Itne Haseen along with Ankit Gupta.

Priyanka has also been offered Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi next season. A few days ago in an interview, Priyanka revealed that she has many fears because of which has apprehensions to agree for the stunt-based reality show. However, it will be interesting to see if she accepts the offer or not. Reportedly there are several rumors that Priyanka will do Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki and will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directional. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

Archana Gautam:

Archana Gautam has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years, but she rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 16. Speaking about Archana's journey, she was one such contestant who received immense love from the audience but was also criticized several times for her uncalled drama. Her one-liners such as 'Maar maar ke morr bana dungi' and 'Kya challa hai' became quite famous. Owing to her successful tenure, Archana emerged as one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 16. She was eliminated after reaching the top 4. Post her stint, Archana is often seen attending events, parties, and traveling. She has taken a break from politics and is presently enjoying her life.

Shalin Bhanot:

Shalin Bhanot emerged as one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 16 and got eliminated after reaching the top 5. During the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16, Ekta Kapoor had offered her upcoming fictional show to Shalin, and the actor accepted the offer. Soon after Bigg Boss 16 ended, Shalin began shooting for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming fantasy show Bekaboo. In this show, Shalin is paired opposite actress Eisha Singh and is presently busy with the shooting of the show. Bekaboo will go on air on 18th March on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

