Meet actor who was bank employee, worked alongside Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and is now all set for powerful comeback

There are times when planning fails, but destiny surprises! Today, we are talking about an actor who initially had a government job and worked as a cashier at a bank but later acted in mainstream movies like Vaastav, Ghulam-e-Mustafa, Sooryavansham, and Nayak. Not only this, but he is one of the most popular and loved faces among TV audiences. Any guesses? Well, he is none other than Shivaji Satam!

Yes, you read that right. Before stepping into the field of acting, he was a bank employee, but his special connection with one of the actors in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana led him to land his screen debut. Before exploring his career graph, let us dive into the details of how he signed his first film and got into acting.

Shivaji participated in a stage competition organized by the bank. This event unexpectedly opened the door to the world of acting. Meanwhile, the actor met Bal Dhuri, a renowned actor known for his portrayal of King Dasharatha in the Ramayana. Bal Dhuri was also a veteran figure in Marathi theater. Recognizing Shivaji's talent while watching him perform in the interbank competition, Bal Dhuri gave him his first break in the musical drama Sangeet Varad.

Further, the now 75-year-old made his screen debut in 1980 as he appeared in the popular TV show Rishte-Naate. Gradually, he managed to sign his first film, Pestonjee (1988). Some of his other popular films are Pukar, Garv: Pride and Honour, and Uttarayan.

Advertisement

Coming to his work in the television fraternity, Shivaji Satam is best known as ACP Pradyuman from one of the longest-running television series, C.I.D. On the career front, he is all set to return to the TV screens as ACP Pradyuman after six years in the new season of C.I.D.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Meet actor who was child artist in several hit TV shows but rose to fame after playing lead in Aamir Khan-produced film when she was in class 9