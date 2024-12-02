Meet actor who was child artist in several hit TV shows but rose to fame after playing lead in Aamir Khan-produced film when she was in class 9

Hard work always pays off! Meet this actress who starred in several hit Television shows as a child artist and impressed the viewers with her cuteness and acting mettle. However, the actress gained worldwide recognition after playing the lead role in Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande's produced hit movie, Laapataa Ladies. Well, we are talking about none other than talented star Nitanshi Goel.

Born on June 12, 2007, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Nitanshi Goel grew up in a middle-class Hindu family. She was born to Nitin Goel and Rashi Goel. In her childhood years, Nitanshi starred in several shows such as Ishqbaaaz, Naagarjuna- Ek Yoddha, Thapki Pyar Ki, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Peshwa Bajirao and Daayan. In each of these series, Nitanshi demonstrated her acting talent and versatility, captivating audiences with her performances.

Later, Nitanshi Goel received the huge opportunity to be featured in Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande's produced hit movie Laapataa Ladies. When she was in class 9, the actress was shooting for the celebrated film. Nitanshi nailed the role of Phool Kumari in this blockbuster movie. She gained immense recognition for her character and received applause for her performance.

Watch a glimpse of Nitanshi Goel's journey in Television here-

Along with Nitanshi Goel, Laapataa Ladies starred Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. Helmed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as the official entry for India to the Oscars 2025 in the Best Foreign Film category. The filmmakers have also changed the title of the movie to Lost Ladies.

After receiving worldwide recognition for her character, Nitanshi Goel has been riding high on success. On social media, Nitanshi has a tremendous fan following of millions. At present, she is busy endorsing brands and doing photoshoots for several labels.

