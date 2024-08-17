Devoleena Bhattacharjee announcing pregnancy, Splitsvilla X5 fame Kashish Kapoor's public apology to Digvijay Rathee, and more; Top TV news of the week

This week (August 11 to August 17) was filled with crucial moments in the television world. From Dalljiet Kaur's heated argument with her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel, to Devoleena Bhattacharjee sharing the joyful news of her pregnancy with husband Shanawaz Shaikh, there was no shortage of drama.

Additionally, Kashish Kapoor publicly apologized to Digvijay Rathee, while Hina Khan showcased her strength by creating a wig from her own hair during her fight against stage three breast cancer. Clearly, the past few days have been packed with noteworthy events in the industry.

Let’s take a moment to recap the top TV stories of the week that caught everyone’s eye.

1. Devoleena Bhattacharjee's pregnancy announcement

On August 15, Devoleena took to her social media handle and posted a series of pictures announcing her pregnancy with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh. The pictures had her family members and close friends attending the Panchamrit ritual, and the mother-to-be beamed with joy.

She wore a beautiful green cotton saree and in the caption, the actress detailed the significance of the ritual she took part in. As soon as the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame shared the post, her industry friends congratulated her.

2. Restraining order on unauthorized use of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah content

In an unexpected turn of events, the Delhi High Court issued a restraining order against the unauthorized use of the Asit Kumarr Modi-produced show. According to it, the YouTube channels, websites, and social media accounts that infringe on the intellectual property of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah can no longer continue the practice.

The order extends to unauthorized merchandise sales, character imitations, and the creation of AI photos, deepfakes, and animated videos.

3. Payal Malik rushed to hospital

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Payal Malik was rushed to hospital After her blood pressure dropped and her heart beat felt fast. In their vlog, Kritika Malik stated that Payal was feeling unwell, and hence, to avoid any kind of risk, she was taken to the hospital. The ECG reports showed abnormality and they rushed her to another hospital to refer her to a cardiologist.

4. Hina Khan makes a wig of her own hair

While Hina Khan is positive and resilient about battling breast cancer, the actress is also making sure to serve as an inspiration to others. The actress shared a video showcasing her new wig, which also has a cap. In the caption, she wrote, "I decided to make a wig of my OWN hair that would bring me comfort during this challenging time. And I must say it was an empowering decision, and I’m so proud of it." Hina expressed how wearing it feels like a reunion with her lost hair.

5. Kashish Kapoor's public apology to Digvijay Rathee

Jashwant Bopanna and Akriti Negi are the winners of MTV Splitsvilla X5. During the finale, Digvijay Rathee's power connection, Kashish Kapoor, decided to dump him and opt for prize money of 10 lakh rupees.

Apologizing for the same, Kashish took to her Instagram handle and wrote a note saying sorry to Digvijay and his fans. A part of her apology note read, "Friends Splitsvilla is now done and dusted, but I'm very sad and hurt by the guilt that I have not done justice with Digvijay. I am not here to give reasons."

6. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2's filming begins

It has been a while since the makers confirmed that The Great Indian Kapil show will be returning for the second season soon. As per the recent reports that surfaced, the filming started on August 13, and the Bollywood Wives are likely to be the guests on the premiere episode. However, the lineup of celebrity guests has not been revealed, but viewers are expecting numerous beloved personalities from Bollywood to grace the show.

7. Nikhil Patel accuses Dalljiet Kaur of verbally abusing him

It has been quite a few months since Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage got into trouble. While the actress has accused her estranged husband of an extramarital affair, the latter broke the silence on the issue.

Nikhil shared a long statement narrating his side of the story and revealed that he tried to reconcile with Daljiet but was abused by her. Nikhil Patel mentioned that Dalljiet wasn't able to adapt to the new non-celebrity status in Kenya.

8. Surbhi Chandna on people pointing out her resemblance with Dhanashree Verma

In an interview, Surbhi Chandna acknowledged the fact that people often call her a carbon copy of Dhanashree Verma, who was one of the participants in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The Ishqbaaz fame said, "So, they say that you have 7 people who look like you. So, maybe she and I look alike. I have heard this from a lot of people. I would love to meet her one day; I have never met her." Chandna asserted that she wanted to click a picture with her.

