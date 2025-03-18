'Mujhe ijaazat hai 4 shaadiyon ki': Why did Danish Taimoor say this in front of wife Ayeza Khan?

Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan are among the popular celebrity couples in the Pakistani entertainment industry with a massive fan base. While the couple has often made headlines for their work and chemistry, they are now in the buzz for Danish's controversial comment on polygamy. After he expressed his opinions on polygamy in front of his wife, Ayeza, the actor has been receiving wrath on social media.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor recently appeared on a Pakistani show titled Mehfil-e-Ramazan. During this, the audience witnessed Danish's wife Ayeza's rare appearance. In this show, Danish expressed his opinions on polygamy and said, "Muje ijaazat hai 4 shaadiyo ki, mai kar nahi rha hu voh alag baat hai. Yeh ijaazat muje Allah ne di hai toh voh mujse koi chhin nahi sakta hai. ((I have permission for four weddings, but I'm not doing it; that's a different thing. I have got this permission from Allah, and no one can steal this from me)."

When Danish said this, Ayeza simply agreed to his statement and nodded. Speaking about Ayeza and his love for her, Danish added, "Lekin ye mera pyaar hai, voh meri respect hai. Mai zindagi filal joh hai mai inhi ke sath guzarna chahta hu (But this is my love and respect. For now, I want to spend my life with her)."

Watch Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan's video here-

He further mentioned that he has permission from Allah to marry again and said, "Kar nahi rahe hai na voh alag baat hai; Iske samne kehta hu, sabke samne keh deta hu ye baat (I'm not doing but I'm saying this in front of her and everyone)."

Danish Taimoor's clip instantly went viral on social media, and several expressed their disappointment with the actor's thoughts on polygamy.

Speaking about Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan's love tale, the two reportedly met on the social networking site. As per India Times, Danish went straight away to Ayeza's mother in order to marry the actress. Before Ayeza and Danish got married in 2014, the couple dated for six years. Danish and Ayeza have two kids: a son, Rayan Taimoor, and a daughter, Hoorain Taimoor.

On the professional front, Danish Taimoor has been a part of several Pakistani shows such as Mann Mast Malang, Jaan Nisar, Chand Tara, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, Ishq Hai, and more. He has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years now and has won hearts with his performances.

Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan is also an established actress who has showcased her acting prowess in several Pakistani dramas such as Humraaz, Chand Tara, Chaudhry and Sons, Mehar Posh, and many other shows.