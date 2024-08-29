Fan of Ayeza Khan? Here are 7 interesting facts about Pyarey Afzal star that you must know

Ayeza Khan is one of the popular Pakistani actors who captures hearts with her creative and emotional power-packed performances in dramas and serials. Not only this, but she is among those fashionistas who never shy away from setting different stylish trends in the industry. But do you know what quality of hers, Danish Taimoor, likes the most? Also, are you aware of her hidden talent? So, let us explore 7 unknown facts about Ayeza Khan that you probably don't know.

1. What does Danish Taimoor like most about Ayeza Khan?

In a candid interview with Momina's Mixed Plate, Ayeza Khan opened up about a few aspects of her personal life. She revealed that her actor husband, Danish Taimoor, is fond of her talent for managing everything and her ability to multitask. The Pyarey Afzal actor mentioned that he often gets impressed with her capability to handle the entire household, her career, her kids, and several other things.

2. What is Ayeza Khan's secret talent?

During the same conversation, Ayeza Khan was asked to shed light on her hidden talent. To this, she mentioned dancing. The Pakistani star stated, "Main dance bahut achha karti hun, Actually main subah exercise nahi dance karti hun (I dance very well, actually, I don't exercise in the morning, I dance)."

3. Ayeza Khan uses natural products for skincare

When quizzed about her skincare regime, Ayeza highlighted the importance of having a healthy diet and cutting down the intake of sugar and oil. She emphasized how natural products such as curd and honey maintain the facial glow when applied. The Chupke Chupke actor talked about using cold water to wash face.

4. Ayeza Khan never went to the washroom in school

While most people have sweet memories from their school days, Ayeza Khan experienced a scary incident. When she was in the 1st standard, the actor accidentally got locked inside a bathroom. It was after recess time that the Chand Tara star went to the restroom, and since the children went home, someone locked it without realizing that she was still there. The incident scared Ayeza to such an extent that, further, she never went to the washroom in her school.

5. Ayeza Khan doesn't like Biryani

Isn't it strange that Ayeza Khan is not fond of relishing Biryani? Unlike most people, the 33-year-old doesn't like biryani. In the same interaction, the Pakistani actor was asked about the dishes that she would keep on her menu if she opened a restaurant. To this, Ayeza Khan said, "Biryani nahi rakhungi (I will not keep biryani)."

6. Ayeza Khan's refrigerator is always full of apples

The actor is a doting mother to her daughter and son. She makes sure to spend quality time with her kids. But did you know that Ayeza's little girl loves apples, and hence, her refrigerator always has lots of apples stored? The Yaariyan actor revealed, "Har jagah apples honge, Kyunki meri jo beti hai, uske favorite hain apple. Wo agar fridge mein usko nahi mila toh bahut upset ho jaati hai. Ab hum make sure karte hain ki wo ho (There will be apples everywhere because it is my daughter's favorite. If she doesn't find them in the fridge, she gets very upset. Now we make sure that they are always there)."

7. Ayeza Khan has a clumsy habit

The actor explained that she has a habit of colliding with everything. She once revealed, "One of my knees is damaged because I fell badly on the set."

