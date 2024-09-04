Top 9 highest-paid Pakistani actors: Fawad Khan to Danish Taimoor

Pakistani TV shows are currently adored worldwide, and it's no secret that Pakistani actors and actresses are gaining massive fame. Fans are eagerly interested in their favorite Pakistani celebrities' lifestyles, fashion sense, personal lives, and professional journeys.

What really captivates attention is the significant sums these stars command for their work. Certain actors, due to their popularity and talent, earn a higher fee compared to others in the industry.

Top 9 highest-paid actors in Pakistan

Here is a curated list of some of the handsome Pakistani actors who are earning big.

Fawad Khan

After delivering a captivating performance in Humsafar in 2011, Fawad Khan captured the hearts of fans not just in Pakistan but also in India. To those unfamiliar, this versatile actor embarked on his journey with the film Khuda Kay Liye in 2007 and his first TV series, Dastaan, in 2010. He made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat in 2014 and has since consistently worked on various projects.

According to reports, the actor charges Rs. 20 lakhs per series and Rs. 3 lakhs per episode. His fee for commercial ventures ranges between Rs. 15-30 lakhs.

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Hamza Ali Abbasi, a Pakistani model, actor, and director, entered the TV industry with his debut series, Dally in the Dark, in 2006. He then featured in the short film The Glorious Resolve directed by Bilal Lashari in 2010. In 2013, he starred in two notable films, Main Hoon Shahid Afridi and Waar.

However, Hamza is most cherished for his roles in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Alif, Mann Mayal, Pyare Afzal, and Parwaz hai Junoon, among others. According to various reports, the actor commands a fee of Rs. 5 lakhs per scene.

Mikaal Zulfiqar

Mikaal Zulfiqar, a British-born Pakistani model and actor, is recognized for his comedy commercials. After his commercial ventures, he entered Bollywood with films like Shoot on Sight, U R My Jaan, and Baby.

Additionally, Mikaal is celebrated for his roles in TV dramas such as Durr-e-Shehwar, Maan, Pani Jaisa Pyar, Tum Mere Hi Rehna, Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan, Diyar-e-Dil, and more. His fee stands at Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode.

Imran Abbas

Imran Abbas stepped into the acting scene in 2013 with the romantic film Anjuman. He also graced a couple of Bollywood productions, such as Creature 3D and Jaanisar. Subsequently, Imran showcased his talent in popular TV dramas like Piya Ke Ghar Jana Hai, Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan, Tum Kon Piya, and Koi Chaand Rakh. According to reports, his fee rounds up to Rs. 10 lakhs per scene.

Faysal Quraishi

Faysal Quraishi, a prominent figure in Lollywood, commenced his acting journey as a child artist in the series Emergency Ward and Andhera Ujala on PTV. He later stepped into a leading role in the film Saza in 1992. Subsequently, Faysal became a part of renowned Pakistani dramas like Meri Zaat Zarra E Beishan, Qaid-e-Tanhai, Khushboo Ka Ghar, and Bashar Momin. According to reports, Faisal's project fee is Rs. 25 lakhs, while he charges Rs. 2 lakhs per episode.

Ahsan Khan

Ahsan Khan, a well-known actor and host in Pakistan, began his acting career in 1998. He has appeared in various films, including Nikah, Dil Mera Dharkan Teri, Billi, Love in Hong Kong, Ishq Khuda, and Ghar Kab Aao Gay.

Subsequently, he transitioned to television dramas, starring in popular series like Mausam, Udaari, Preet Na Kariyo Koi, Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu, and Mere Qatil Mere Dildar, among others. As per multiple sources, Ahsan's fee per episode is estimated to be around Rs. 3 lakhs.

Danish Taimoor

Danish Taimoor kicked off his acting journey with a cameo in the 2006 TV drama Dil Diya Dehleez. Following that, he graced many TV serials like Deewangi, Massi aur Malika, Mannchalay, Chemistry, Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta hai, Koi Jane Na, and Lamha Lamha Zindagi. Danish also showcased his talent in various telefilms and movies. According to reports, his fee per episode is around Rs. 1 lakh.

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui is recognized for his acting in the famous drama series Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley, for which he received the Hum Award for Best New Sensation Television. Shehryar has also been involved as a film producer and appeared in Ho Mann Jahaan. His notable dramas include Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay, Kahi Un Kahi, and Aasmanon Pay Likha.

It's reported that he charged approximately Rs. 1 lakh per episode. Additionally, one of his films, 7 Din Mohabbat In, alongside Mahira Khan, grossed around Rs. 5.3 crores at the box office, establishing him as one of the most reliable stars in the industry.

Adeel Hussain

Adeel Hussain started his acting career with the well-known TV show Dunya Goal Hai in 2007. For his exceptional performance in the TV series, he was honored with the Kara Film Festival Award.

Following that, he ventured into various domains like commercials, music videos, TV dramas, and telefilms. He made a guest appearance in the 2015 movie Bin Roye and marked his movie debut in Ho Mann Jahan in 2016. It's been reported that Adeel charges Rs. 45,000 per episode for his work.

