New parents Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary share FIRST PIC with their newborn 'nanhi pari'; SEE post

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are on cloud nine as they welcomed a baby girl and embraced parenthood. According to reports, Yuvika gave birth to their little munchkin on October 19, although an official announcement was still pending. Now, the couple has shared their first picture with their newborn daughter on their social media handles, though they chose not to reveal the baby's face.

In this first glimpse of Prince and Yuvika as parents, the photos appear to have been taken at the hospital. Yuvika is seen wearing a patient’s uniform, with visible pipes and bandages on her hands. Her hair is styled in two pigtails, and her hands are adorned with mehndi, adding a beautiful touch to the moment.

Yuvika is sitting next to Prince on the hospital bed, where he cradles their newborn baby in his arms, radiating warmth and affection. The Roadies fame wore a black printed t-shirt paired with a white cap. Both Yuvika and Prince gaze at their baby with love and bliss, as if the world outside has faded away. The photo has been edited to include a baby emoji over the child's face.

In the caption, the Om Shanti Om actress included an evil eye emoji and a red heart emoji. She also referenced Lata Mangeshkar's song "Mere Ghar Aai Ek Nanhi Pari" from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie, perfectly capturing the joy of their new arrival.

Advertisement

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as the couple shared the post, many celebrities and their industry friends congratulated them. Dipika Arya, wife of the Bigg Boss 17's Sunny Arya, left warm wishes for PriVika in the comment section. Furthermore, Mahhi Vij wrote, "Welcome princess." Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sambhavna Seth expressed happiness by posting red heart emojis.

For the unversed, Prince Narula announced that he had welcomed a baby girl while shooting for the Roadies audition. He shared the joyful news on stage, and the crowd erupted in cheers. The reality TV star exclaimed, "Main aap logon ko ek khush khabri de raha hoon ki main baap ban gaya hoon" (I want to give you all good news. I have become a father).

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra drops sweetest wish for Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's baby girl; calls himself little muchkin's 'favorite uncle'