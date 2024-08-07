Parth Samthaan gets EMOTIONAL remembering his late father: 'Someone else drove for me because...'

Parth Samthaan recently got emotional remembering his father. The actor shared a great bond with his dad who breathed his last, even before the actor could have his last conversation. He recently spoke about it with Siddharth Kannan in his interview.

When Siddharth Kanan, asked Parth Samthaan, in the interview, about the traumatic situation he was in when he lost his dad; the actor became emotional. He said, "Someone else drove for me because I could not drive, not focused. That is the circumstance, I thought I would never be in. When my father was operated, it was 3 days since he was operated and I was shooting for Kasautii and my mom did not tell me over those 3 days."



Parth who essayed Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay also remembered his father telling his mother to call him as he wanted to see his son. The actor recalled, "That is the moment my mom called me and she said ki jitna urgent hoh sakta hai tu aaja. (Come as soon as it is possible.) It is not looking good. I was shocked as she did not tell me."

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan star also said that doctors told him his dad's 30% brain was receptive to what he spoke, but he could not react. It was tough for Parth to believe that and he expected some miracle to take place. "Ki bete ki aawaz sunke aap kuch na kuch react karoge. (Listening to your son, you will react.)" Samthaan further said that when he got to know about his dad's worsened condition, he just ran from the set in a devastated condition. When he reached the hospital and saw his papa, he wanted to talk and wake up but he could not.

Around that time the actor also got his first house and his father was very proud. He wanted to come and see the house and the actor wanted to make his dad proud about that. "The conversation I had with him was ghar hoh gaya hai, aur kaam, furniture hoh gaya hai (The house is done with the furniture.) Just waiting for you. So you wakeup and let's go. That was it."

In the end, Parth reminisced that life gives everyone those unexpected moments and you have to respect that.

