Parth Samthaan talks about Bhushan Kumar’s late cousin Tishaa’s demise; Remembers her as soft-spoken person

Parth Samthaan, the talented actor is on cloud nine as his Bollywood film, Ghudchadi is all set to release soon. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor sat down with Siddharth Kannan for a hearty chat. During their interaction, he talked about the film producer Bhushan Kumar’s cousin, Tishaa Kumar’s death.

Parth Samthaan shared that he was there for the family during the tough time. He said, “I was there. It was a very shocking moment she was through. Her sister, Isha was going through a lot. The pain and the mystery, it’s very unfortunate and the family was heartbroken, very devastated.”

For the unversed, Bhushan Kumar is the producer of Ghudchadi and T-Series chairperson. Samthaan also shared if their film’s promotions were affected due to the unfortunate incident. In his words, “Obviously, in these times, our films releasing, or workwise, you can’t focus. You can’t be doing things over here. The whole promotions, publicity, and PR things… you can’t do it.”

The Kaisi Hai Yaariaan actor also recalls meeting Tishaa at the T-Series Diwali party. “It’s a very unfortunate situation it happened, be it now, or be it any other time. It shouldn’t be happening, at such a young age, she is a very wonderful kid. I have met her a couple of times and she was very relaxed. I met her last year also during Diwali, she was such a nice, soft-spoken person. My prayers are with the family, I hope she is resting well,” concluded Parth.

On the other hand, Tishaa Kumar was the daughter of T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar. She passed away on July 18, 2024, at the age of 20 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Her funeral was held in Mumbai and several Bollywood celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Saiee Manjrekar, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera and others were there to pay their last respects.

Talking about Ghudchadi, this film marks Parth Samthaan's Bollywood debut. Besides Parth, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Khushalii Kumar in lead roles. The film is set to release on August 9, 2024, on Jio Cinema.

