POLL Result: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin-Aly Goni and more; Find out which among 8 pairs is voted as favorite Bigg Boss couple by audience

As 2024 comes to an end, Pinkvilla conducted an interesting Year-End poll for its readers on December 29. The poll featured eight couples who fell in love during their time on Bigg Boss or were seen as a couple on the show. The couples included Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin-Aly Goni, Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, and Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai.

According to the poll results, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, also known as TejRan, received the most votes and won the poll with an impressive 91%. This duo emerged as the audience's favorite couple from Bigg Boss as they captured the hearts of fans and viewers. Their relationship even saw several disagreements and arguments.

Throughout their time on the show, Tejasswi and Karan displayed a genuine connection and deep love for each other. Their chemistry and understanding in Salman Khan's hosted show resonated with many. Moreover, their relationship has continued to flourish even after the show and they proved that they are inseparable and destined to be together.

From spending time for each other, respecting each other's professional life, being happy for each other's success and gelling with each other's family, Tejasswi and Karan have often dished out perfect relationship goals.

Tejasswi and Karan's relationship was a standout aspect of Bigg Boss Season 15. Despite facing various challenges, their love triumphed in the end. Bigg Boss 15 premiered on October 2, 2021, and concluded on January 30, 2022, with Tejasswi emerging as the season's winner.

While Tejasswi and Karan received an impressive 91% of the votes and were crowned the winners of Pinkvilla's poll, Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni emerged as the second most loved duo from Bigg Boss, receiving 7% of the votes. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla secured third place with 2% of the votes.

Take a look at the results here-

