Sarabhai vs Sarabhai THROWBACK: When ‘technical’ Dushyant defended Rosesh’s car; Maya’s reaction is priceless

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai never fails to tickle the funny bone. Even after more than a decade since the show aired, clips continue to surface on the internet, with fans of the Rupali Ganguly starrer still enjoying them. Today, let's take a look back at one of the most iconic scenes, which has garnered its own fanbase. This scene features Dushyant's antics and Maya Sarabhai’s humorous response.

The clip begins with Maya Sarabhai, Sahil, Rosesh, Dushyant, another woman, and a police officer present. Dushyant, always the mechanical enthusiast, says to the woman, “Excuse me madam, aap zara tameez se baat kijiye. Aapko koi haq nahi hain Rosesh ki gari ko khatara kehna” (You should talk properly. You have no right to call Rosesh’s car trash). He then delves into a long explanation about the engine and other technical parts of the car. The woman, looking confused, questions him. To this, Sahil humorously responds, “Yeh thoda sa technical hain” (He is a bit technical).

Sensing an opportunity, Sahil asks Dushyant to repair something. Seizing the moment, Maya Sarabhai cleverly suggests that Dushyant visit Monisha’s place, as everything there is always broken. Amused, the other woman asks if Dushyant is mad. With her trademark wit, Maya replies, “Haan, aur mera damad bhi” (Yes, and he’s also my son-in-law).

Advertisement

This scene perfectly captures the clever humor and sharp dialogues that made Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a timeless classic.

Check out the clip of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai here:

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, produced by J D Majethia and Aatish Kapadia starred Satish Shah as Indravadan, Ratna Pathak Shah as Maya Sarabhai, Sumeet Raghavan as Sahil Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly as Monisha Sarabhai, and Rajesh Kumar as Rosesh Sarabhai in lead roles.

The show became a hit years later and is today considered one of the funniest sitcoms on Indian television. What worked for the serial was it came as a breath of fresh air when the saas-bahu serials dominated the television landscape. It aired for two seasons.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more interesting throwback articles!

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Ratna Pathak Shah admitted to being Rupali Ganguly's character Monisha in real life