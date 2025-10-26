Satish Shah funeral: Jackie Shroff, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan and others arrive to bid final goodbye in Mumbai

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his iconic comic roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 due to kidney-related complications. On Sunday, October 26, family, friends, and fellow actors from the Indian film and television industry gathered at his Mumbai residence to offer their last respects.

Among those present were Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Roopa Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Johny Lever, Sumeet Raghvan, Deven Bhojani, Jamnadas Majethia, Anang Desai, Ashoke Pandit, Jackie Shroff, Kunal Kohli, Paresh Ganatra, and Naseeruddin Shah with his son. Filmmakers David Dhawan and Rumi Jaffery also paid tribute. The final journey was marked by an ambulance decorated with flowers and the actor’s photo arriving at his residence.

Born in Gujarat, Satish Shah studied at Xavier’s College before joining the Film and Television Institute of India. He started his acting career with Bhagwan Parshuram (1970) but gained recognition with the comedy classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. He later appeared in numerous films including Main Hoon Na, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Judwaa, and Hero No 1. On television, he was a constant presence since the 1980s, featuring in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Filmi Chakkar, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Ashoke Pandit confirmed on Instagram that Satish Shah was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where he passed away due to kidney failure. He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.

Here’s what his friends remember about him

Actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia shared with PTI, “I am so shocked by the news. I received a call that Satish ji is no more. I couldn’t believe it because around 11:30 am he had chatted with Atish, and shortly after we got the news that he’s gone. We were supposed to meet day after before yesterday; I was right below his house, but he said he was too tired to meet and that we’d meet soon.”

Sachin Pilgaonkar shared about Satish’s devotion to his wife, saying, “He got a kidney transplant only to extend his wife’s life. Unfortunately, even Madhu isn’t well. She has Alzheimer’s. This year, Satish got his kidney transplanted. He wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu. He was on dialysis. Earlier, he underwent a bypass surgery, which was successful.”

Actors Dilip Joshi, Sumeet Raghvan, Paresh Ganatra, and Rupali Ganguly were seen arriving at the residence, visibly emotional. Rupali greeted photographers with folded hands, paying her respects to her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star. Jackie Shroff, Anang Desai, Ali Asgar, and Ratna Pathak Shah also joined to bid farewell to the beloved actor.

Satish Shah’s death leaves a void in Indian television and cinema. Known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable roles, he will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike for his contribution to entertainment over five decades.

