Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan PROMO: Burak Deniz-Ercel's Turkish romantic drama plot begins with galatfehmi

The Turkish drama Ask Laftan Anlamaz had Hande Ercel and Burak Deniz. Lately, Shemaroo Umang introduced the serial in India under the name Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan, which aired on July 1. The plot of the romantic Turkish drama serial revolves around Hayat, a rural girl who becomes a personal assistant to a wealthy man called Murad because of a misunderstanding.



As the narrative of the story progresses, Murad blindly falls in love with Hayat without knowing her real identity. It is interesting to note that in India, where audiences have mostly loved K-dramas, Turkish shows are also gaining a lot of prominence. Whether it is a romantic or historical drama, Turkish series have an allure due to the talented stars who have ensured that these serials become binge-worthy and gain widespread claim.

Take a look at the promo of Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan:

As seen in the promo, Hande Ercel is seen telling Burak Deniz to get inside the car quickly. He looks perplexed and does not understand why Hayat (Hande) calls Murad (Burak) inside the car and says that he is just a customer.

Further, it is seen that Burak Deniz again collides with Hande Ercel in his office and questions her presence. Hande asks her if he has stolen clothes to look like a rich businessman, while Burak sarcastically asks her if she wants tea. She calls him 'badtameez' and the cute banter between the two makes the serial look interesting.

The makers of the serial captioned the post, "Kya mod legi galatfehmiyon se shuru hui Hayat aur Murad ki kahani? Janne ke liye dekhiye 'Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan' har sham 6:30 baje aur raat 10 baje sirf #ShemarooUmang par".

More about Hande Ercel:

At the mere age of 27, Hande Ercel has a whopping fan following of 31.2 M. Reportedly, she started her career as a model, and it was in 2012 that she took part in the Miss Civilization of the World Contest, where she was declared a runner-up in Azerbaijan.

All about Burak Deniz:

The actor visited India for the first time in 2023. He loved the nation, and during an interview with Hindustan Times, Burak Deniz revealed that he would have loved to come to India earlier, as he knows about the Indian culture and loves everything about it. He wants to know a lot more, and had he not been busy with many things, he would have spent more time in India.

