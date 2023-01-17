Rajeev Sen REACTS to sister Sushmita Sen following estranged wife Charu Asopa on Instagram but not him

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s marriage has often grabbed headlines, and after several attempts of saving their marriage, they have filed for divorce. The former couple is working towards being cordial with each other for their one-year-old daughter, Ziana. Recently, they were even seen dancing to a romantic number at their cousin’s wedding. It is observed that Charu Asopa shares a special bond with Rajeev’s sister and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and his parents. In a recent interview with a daily, Rajeev Sen has responded to her equation with his family and them supporting her. Rajeev Sen on his family supporting Charu Asopa

Talking about it to a publication, Rajeev Sen stated that he has no qualms about his family supporting his estranged wife Charu Asopa. He shared that he sees no reason why they shouldn’t support her, and he isn’t affected by it. He further added, “It does not affect my relations with my family. We are a very close-knit family and these are things that really make me laugh. Strangely enough, a lot of people also think that I have been supporting Charu’s mother and sister.” For the unversed, Charu Asopa shared in several of her interviews that Rajeev Sen shares a strong relationship with her mother and sister. Her family and Rajeev follow each other on Instagram. Rajeev Sen on Sushmita Sen following Charu Asopa on Instagram This subject has been a topic of discussion for the past several months, and Rajeev Sen has finally responded to it. It was noticed that Sushmita Sen follows a limited set of people on Instagram, and Charu Asopa was one of them. However, she doesn’t follow her brother, Rajeev Sen. This created a furore on social media, and Rajeev has broken his silence on this matter now. He explained, “My sister is a public figure. Everybody knows her and a lot of people follow her. But she has been following limited people on the social media platform for the longest time and people who have been following her know that. From day one, she has not followed me on Instagram...never. She only follows me on Twitter. I have said this before and I am saying this again. It’s a very childish thing. Moreover, how does it matter if she is following me or anyone else.”

Rajeev Sen’s clarification on his separation from Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen released a video on his YouTube channel where he shared his side of the story. He added that he was not left with any other option but to talk about it on a public platform. “I had to do it because unfortunately, in this country, if you keep quiet and do not reply to things, people think you are guilty,” said Rajeev in his vlog. The 39-year-old continued, “My personal life or what I dealt with is nobody’s business. I understand that I am a public figure and a lot of people are interested in knowing about me. I am not here to give clarifications about how things affected me emotionally and mentally. In the end, whatever happens, happens for the best.” Charu Asopa’s accusations on Rajeev Sen Charu Asopa, in her previous interviews with Pinkvilla, accused Rajeev Sen of infidelity while she was pregnant. The actress stated that she found something in his bag, and he would turn off the home cameras after she left the house. “After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregaon east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said- 'When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.' I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that's when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me,” said Charu Asopa.

Charu Asopa on her equation with Sushmita Sen Both Charu and Sushmita Sen are fond of each other and the former addresses her as ‘didi’ (sister). Previously, the Mere Angne Mein actress opened up about the advice offered to her by the Bollywood actress. Sushmita suggested that Charu choose her happiness over anything else. About Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot after four months of courtship, and after three years of marriage, they called it quits. The duo has a one-year-old daughter, named Ziana. While Charu deleted all her pictures with Rajeev from Instagram, he has retained selective photos on his Instagram.

