When Gautami Kapoor wanted to gift s*x toy to her 16-year-old, you wouldn't want to miss daughter's reaction

Gautami Kapoor, the renowned actor of the entertainment industry, is often known for expressing her unfiltered opinions and thoughts. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how she discussed the topic of intimacy with her daughter and even shared how she wanted to give a s*x toy to her when she turned 16. Gautami shared how her girl was shocked after the actress expressed her wish to gift a s*x toy or a vibrator to her.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Gautami Kapoor revealed how she discussed the topic of intimacy openly with her daughter when she turned 16 years old. She said, "When my daughter turned 16, I was thinking about gifting her a s*x toy or a vibrator."

Revealing how her daughter reacted, the actress said, "When I discussed with her, and she responded, 'Mom, have you lost it?' I told her to think about how many mothers would come and ask their daughters why don't I give you such gifts? Why not experiment?"

Gautami, who is a mother to a 19-year-old, explained how she felt important to have this discussion with her daughter as she wants her child to experience everything. She disclosed, "What my mom didn't do with me, I want to do with my daughter."

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame shared, "A lot of women go through life without experiencing the pleasures of it. Why be in that situation? Today, my daughter is 19 and appreciates the fact that I had that thought and respects me for that."

Workwise, Gautami Kapoor has been a part of several TV shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, and more. She was last seen in a web show titled Gyaarah Gyaarah.

Speaking about her personal life, Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor fell in love while shooting for Ghar Ek Mandir. After dating for two years, the couple tied the knot in 2003. The duo is parents to two children - Sia and Aks.

ALSO READ: Gautami Kapoor takes indirect jibe at Ektaa Kapoor amid latter's alleged cold war with Ram Kapoor; WATCH