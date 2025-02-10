Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: 'Comedy is not my forte,' YouTuber releases public apology VIDEO over s*x remarks on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has come under heavy criticism for his inappropriate remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. His comments sparked outrage on social media, with netizens calling them offensive and demanding accountability. Facing the backlash, Allahbadia has now released a public apology video.

On January 10, Ranveer Allahbadia uploaded the video on his X handle. In the video, he admitted that his remarks were inappropriate and unfunny. “Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry,” he said. He acknowledged that many had questioned how he was using his platform and clarified that he did not intend to promote such content.

Watch Ranveer Allahbadia's apology video below:

“I’m not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I’m just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment, wasn’t cool on my part,” he added. Allahbadia emphasized that his podcast is watched by people of all ages and that he does not take that responsibility lightly.

He further stated that family is the last thing he would disrespect and admitted that he needs to use his platform more responsibly. “That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better,” he said. As part of his apology, he also mentioned that he had asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections.

“All I can say in the end is, I’m sorry and hope you can forgive me as a human being,” Allahbadia concluded.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia, who has over 10 million followers on YouTube, asked a contestant an inappropriate and offensive question: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

For the unversed, a legal complaint has also been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the show's organizers. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also responded to the backlash.